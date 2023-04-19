“It would be nice to end our careers together”: Fernando Alonso discloses fairy tale teammate to end his F1 career

Fernando Alonso recently claimed that he would like to reunite with Lewis Hamilton to end his Formula 1 career together with the seven-time world champion. He also mentioned the mutual respect that both drivers share despite having a difficult time when they were teammates.

Back in 2007, the McLaren lineup saw rookie Lewis Hamilton pair up with double world champion Fernando Alonso. Hamilton and Alonso shared a fierce rivalry, which led to numerous controversial moments between the two.

However, the Spaniard recently told the Daily Mail that he would like to end his career driving alongside his former teammate.

"It would be nice to end our careers together, I’d love that," Alonso said.

Alonso, 41, and Hamilton, 38, are the two oldest drivers currently on the grid. Their age hasn't held them back, however, as they finished P2 (Hamilton) and P3 (Alonso) at the Australian Grand Prix.

With Aston Martin's remarkable development, Alonso has achieved P3 finishes in all three races this season. This is the best the team has ever performed in their F1 history.

Fernando Alonso claims he and Hamilton had mutual respect in McLaren despite the difficult season

As mentioned before, both drivers shared a turbulent time with McLaren in 2007. Fernando Alonso left the team after the 2007 season and Hamilton won his maiden world championship with the team in 2008.

Most outsiders believe that the relationship between Hamilton and Alonso is still strained due to their time together at McLaren. However, the Spaniard claimed that the two respected each other back in the day, and still do.

"We had a difficult season, but we respected what the other was doing on track and still do. We each consider the other to be a talented driver and one of the toughest competitors we have ever met," Alonso said.

Fernando Alonso is third in this season's drivers' standings with 45 points after three races. He is closely followed by Lewis Hamilton, who is fourth with 38 points.

The standings could change later in the season with the upgrades that Mercedes are expected to bring in. It'll be interesting to see how Aston Martin cope with the challenges of their rivals' development as the season progresses.

