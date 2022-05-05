Fernando Alonso rumored to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso might be looking at a new home in the 2023 F1 season if rumors are to be believed. According to an F1Insider report, the Spaniard could be on the shortlist to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next season. Alonso's contract at Alpine expires at the end of the 2022 season, similar to Vettel.

Speaking to the media in the last race, the German did not sound too confident about whether he was going to stay in F1 beyond this season. He pinned his future on the prospects of Aston Martin and how the team improves this season. Aston Martin currently has one of the slowest cars on the grid and the team did not even have a single point on the board before Imola, where rain played a crucial role in helping the two drivers score points.

Vettel's future will be on shaky grounds unless the Silverstone-based outfit shows the kind of progress the German is looking for. This is where Alonso comes into the picture for the team. The Spanish driver has been driving at a very high level on his return to the sport. He scored a podium for Alpine last season and has been more than a match for his young teammate. Lawrence Stroll, the Aston Martin team owner, is also a fan of the two-time world champion and the two parties even had a discussion in the 2021 season.

If Sebastian Vettel wishes to retire at the end of the season, Aston Martin will look to Fernando Alonso as the driver to replace the German.

Does a move to Aston Martin make sense for Fernando Alonso?

It's hard to say that a move to Aston Martin, the 9th fastest car on the grid, from arguably the 5th or 6th fastest car in Alpine, makes sense for Fernando Alonso. Aston Martin is struggling and underperforming at the same time. Alpine, on the other hand, has been a steady midfield contender for a while now.

For the Spaniard, however, the move to either of these teams will depend on only one factor. And that is the team's ability to rise to the front. Does Alpine have that ability to do it soon? Probably not. Aston Martin ,however, is an outfit that is on the shortlist of teams Audi is looking to buy, and hence presents potential.

It could be an interesting chapter for the Spanish driver to join Aston Martin but whether it will be successful or not is anybody's guess.

