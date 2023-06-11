Fernando Alonso's chilling proclamation could come true with the reported Aston Martin update

Fernando Alonso's major proclamation after the race in Barcelona could come true as Aston Martin is expected to introduce its upgrade package in Canada. The Silverstone-based team did not have the best of races in Barcelona. In what appeared to be a surprise to everyone, the car looked lost in the race and did not have the pace to compete for a podium.

Aston Martin's lack of competitiveness in the race was such that George Russell was able to easily overtake Alonso and score a podium. The race in Barcelona was only the second one where the Spaniard did not score a podium.

After the race, when questioned whether Aston Martin will be worried its competitors' performance, Alonso jokingly said that this was the last race where the team did not score a podium.

"It will not happen again. This is the last race without the podium."

As it turns out, Fernando Alonso's seemingly bold proclamation was not without reason. Aston Martin is reportedly bringing its biggest update of the year in Canada. As reported by Michael Schmidt from AMuS, the team is scheduled to bring new parts to the car that would be worth a step up in performance. In a video on AMuS' official YouTube channel, Schmidt said:

"Martin Whitmarsh told me Canada is due for the biggest update of the year. He wouldn't tell me what it is, but I'm guessing it's a new floor. Because they've already made changes in other areas in detail and I think they'll stick with their sidepod philosophy because it works pretty well."

Fernando Alonso's boss denies that rivals have surpassed Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso during F1 Grand Prix of Spain

After getting emphatically outperformed by rivals in Barcelona, there were suggestions that Aston Martin could have been surpassed in terms of performance by the likes of Mercedes. Fernando Alonso's boss, Mike Krack, does not think that way as he told Motorsport.com:

“I think it is too early or too easy to say that, because we have not seen the full picture in qualifying. It's something that is similar to how it is in the beginning of the year, when we say we need three races to see where we are really. Now it could well be that others have made a bigger step. But our early analysis so far doesn't reflect that.”

Alonso has scored podiums in 5 of the 7 races this season and will be hoping to return to the rostrum in Canada.

