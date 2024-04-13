Fernando Alonso's close aide opens up on doubts that the Spaniard had about his F1 future early in the year

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa has claimed that Fernando Alonso was seriously thinking about his future in the sport before signing a long-term contract with Aston Martin.

The two-time world champion signed a 'lifetime' contract with Aston Martin recently which would see him race for the team until the end of 2026 at least and probably be involved with the team for many years.

Ahead of signing a new deal, the Spanish driver had contemplated his future and desire to race in F1 for another season while looking at other options on the grid. While appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, de la Rosa spoke about Fernando Alonso sticking to his word and signing a new contract. He said:

“At the beginning of the season, he was not sure if he wanted to continue in Formula 1 for another year in ’25 and he said: ‘I need some time to think about it and think how I progress during the year. And then when I’m prepared, I will let you know.’

“He kept to his word. The moment he realised that his energy levels were high enough, that he wanted to commit to more Formula 1 driving, he just said: ‘I want to continue with Aston Martin.’"

Aston Martin team boss has his say on Fernando Alonso's contract extension

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack has stated that the team was in 'constant dialogue' with Fernando Alonso regarding his contract situation.

Speaking with F1.com, the German said:

“Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him."

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin can now focus on competing in the 2024 season, with the future of both their drivers being secured for the coming years. The Silverstone-based team has not shown a performance similar to their 2023 peak and has been challenging for points on the edge of the top 10.

The British team finds themselves a point behind Mercedes in P5 in the Constructors Championship with 33 points as compared to the former world champion's 34.