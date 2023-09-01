Fernando Alonso's prodigy and F3 sensation Pepe Marti becomes a part of Red Bull's driver academy

It was recently confirmed that F3 driver Pepe Marti has joined the Red Bull Racing Junior Team. This is a massive step for the young Spaniard as he could very well be the future F1 driver for one of the two Red Bull teams.

Marti is also connected to Fernando Alonso as he is under Alonso's management team, A14 Management. Back when Marti was driving in the Spanish Karting Championship, he won the series while driving for Alonso's karting team.

The Aston Martin driver can also vouch for the Spaniard, which could make his journey through the F1 feeder series much clearer.

Pepe Marti started his racing career in 2016 when he raced in karting championships. After a few years, he moved to Formula 4 in 2021 and drove for Xcel Motorsport in the UAE Championship and for Campos Racing in Spanish F4.

In 2022, he started racing in the Formula Regional Asian Championship and also competed in F3 with Campos Racing. He is currently second in the 2023 F3 drivers' championship.

Coming under the Red Bull Junior Team means that he will be able to get loads of opportunities to work on or experience how Formula 1 works and what he needs to achieve in order to get into the top single-seater racing series.

Max Verstappen shuts down Toto Wolff's allegations that Red Bull developing RB19 to suit him

Max Verstappen recently debunked Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's comments about how Red Bull is designing and developing the RB19 to suit the reigning world champion.

When Sportskeeda asked about the allegations, Verstappen was quick to slam it down and stated how he simply drives the car to the best of his abilities and demands the best car possible from his team.

“Bullsh*t comments. It’s not like that. I mean, I just drive the car I get the fastest way possible. I'm not there to tell the guys to give me more front end, because that’s how I like it. I just say design me the fastest car and I’ll drive around that," he said.

"Because every single year, its just, you know, different. Every car drives a bit different. Like people say, what is your driving style? My driving style is not something particular. I adapt to what I need for the car to go quick,” the Dutchman added.

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship table with 339 points, while Red Bull is leading the constructors' championship table with 540 points.