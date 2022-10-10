Fernando Alonso says ‘nothing to blame’ Pierre Gasly for 2022 F1 Japanese GP incident 

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso believes there is nothing to blame Pierre Gasly for, in the incident at the Japanese Grand Prix, on Sunday, where a recovery vehicle was on the race circuit, amongst other drivers.

The double champion stated that all the participating racing drivers were united in backing the Frenchman regarding this matter, as they felt it was wrong for anyone to put the blame on Gasly.

Speaking to Sportskeeda before Pierre Gasly was penalised, the Spanish driver said:

“No, of course not. Totally supporting Pierre. We are in the car, we know the speed we are doing, and we know when we are in control. What we don't expect is to see a tractor on the circuit. So that's something that... nothing to blame Pierre.”

After the Japanese GP, the stewards have penalised Pierre Gasly with a 20 second penalty and two penalty points to his license.

When Sportskeeda asked the Double World Champion if it was fair to blame the Frenchman since he was being investigated for speeding under red flags, the Spaniard felt it was incorrect. Alonso stated that drivers are aware of their speeds and car control, but irrespective of that, the tractor/recovery vehicle should have not been on the circuit while it was clearing.

This incident has grabbed public limelight, as it was a déjà-vu reminder of a similar incident at the Suzuka circuit that cost Jules Bianchi his life.

Fernando Alonso feels that drivers can help F1 avoid similar tricky situations

The Spanish Double Champion believes that the racing drivers can help F1 avoid such tricky situations, which are risky and jeopardise their safety. Asked if the drivers will be urging the authorities to improve safety standards, Fernando Alonso stated that he, along with others, will seek explanations regarding the incident at the Japanese GP to assist F1 and its regulatory body.

When Sportskeeda asked if the drivers could help in bringing about change in the future to avoid such dangerous incidents, Fernando Alonso replied with:

“Of course, we try to find the explanations why that tractor was there and as I said, try to help as much as we can, and not seeing that thing again.”

Pierre Gasly, along with F1 fans, had immediate reactions to the recovery vehicle being on the circuit during the race, while drivers were on track. However, the FIA has confirmed that there will be an investigation of the incident involving the deployment of the recovery vehicle during the race after receiving driver feedback.

