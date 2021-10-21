Fernando Alonso doesn't see a problem with a third race in America

Fernando Alonso, the former two-time world champion, is fine with the idea of a third race in the United States and feels it will only help in growing the sport further.

The Miami Grand Prix will be making its debut on the 2022 calendar which will make it the second race in the United States after the well-established venue in Austin, Texas. Now, Formula 1's parent organization Liberty Media Corporation is reportedly considering a third U.S. race on the calendar, with places like Las Vegas and Indianapolis under discussion.

When asked for his view on the recent push towards spreading the sport in America, Fernando Alonso felt this was the right direction for the sport as the American market was still relatively untouched by Formula 1. Alonso told Motorsport.com in Miami:

“I guess so, I don’t see a problem with that. The U.S. is probably the biggest target for F1 right now with Liberty in charge of the sport. There are rumors it could happen in different places, Las Vegas or Indianapolis or whatever, so let’s see one step at a time.

But let’s make a good Grand Prix in Miami next year first. I’m very, very excited to come here, it’s going to be one of the best races next year. It’s a new event, new city, I think a lot of people in the F1 community will discover Miami for the first time."

The U.S. is not a happy hunting ground for Fernando Alonso

For all the success Fernando Alonso has had in his illustrious career, the U.S. has not been one of his ideal hunting grounds. He's never won the U.S. Grand Prix, and even when he contested for one in the past, he was bested by other drivers.

Whether it was Michael Schumacher in 2006 or Lewis Hamilton in 2007, or even during the years when the US Grand Prix was held in Texas, Alonso has never been able to greet the checkered flag first.

In 2021, driving for Alpine F1, Fernando Alonso's chances of changing his stateside fortunes are slim. However, he can play his part in ensuring his team, currently clear of Alpha Tauri by 12 points, maintains fifth in the constructors standings.

