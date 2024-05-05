Fernando Alonso seen talking to the FIA president amidst claims of nationality bias

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was seen talking to the FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem after his claims of nationality bias in Miami.

Alonso was not one bit happy after a four-way incident on Turn 1 of Lap 1 saw him colliding with teammate Lance Stroll, who in turn collided with Lando Norris and retired from the Sprint race.

As per the two-time world champion, Mercedes driver and arch-rival Lewis Hamilton was the orchestrator of the whole incident as he dive-bombed up the inside and touched with Alonso. However, the seven-time world champion wasn't penalized for his actions which angered Fernando Alonso.

Speaking to DAZN, the Aston Martin driver did not hold back on his words and said:

“We'll see what they decide. I guess they won't decide anything, because he's not Spanish. But, I think he ruined the race for a few people, especially Norris, who had a very fast car and he was out in that incident.”

F1 journalist Scott Mitchell Malm on his social platform X informed the fans that the 42-year-old followed up on his claims and spoke with the FIA President in the Miami paddock. He wrote:

"Fernando Alonso has rapidly followed through with his intention to speak to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. He made clear earlier his concerns that driver nationality may be influencing penalties. Just emerged from FIA hospitality accompanied by team boss Mike Krack."

Fernando Alonso analyzes a 'disappointing' Saturday in Miami

Fernando Alonso stated that he endured a 'disappointing' Saturday as he was uncompetitive in the Sprint race due to the incident on Turn 1 and qualified P15 for the main race on Sunday.

As per F1.com. the two-time world champion said:

“It was a disappointing day for us. Firstly, there was the incident in Turn 1 at the start of the Sprint and then we had a difficult Qualifying session for tomorrow's race. We struggled in Q1 and Q2 and finished in P15 in both sessions. I didn't seem to have much pace and we were just outside of that group fighting for the top ten this time around.

"We made some set-up changes from the Sprint race to now and it seems these changes didn't work. I think it will be a challenging race tomorrow, but we'll analyze our performance tonight and try to recover some points.”

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin would hope that they could make a comeback in the race and score some decent points to limit the damage endured over the weekend.