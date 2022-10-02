Fernando Alonso set to break another F1 record at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso's illustrious career is on the verge of having another star added to it. The Spanish driver is set to break Kimi Raikkonen's record for the most race starts in F1. The Alpine driver is currently tied with the Finnish legend at 349 starts.

When he starts the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, it will mark his 350th occasion of doing so. Alonso marked the occasion with another stellar performance in qualifying and will start the race in P5 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Formula 1 @F1



Fernando Alonso becomes the first driver in Formula 1 history to conquer 350 race starts!



And, what an incredible career it's been so far 🤩



#SingaporeGP #F1 @alo_oficial THE BIG 350!!!!Fernando Alonso becomes the first driver in Formula 1 history to conquer 350 race starts!And, what an incredible career it's been so far 🤩 THE BIG 350!!!! 💪Fernando Alonso becomes the first driver in Formula 1 history to conquer 350 race starts! And, what an incredible career it's been so far 🤩#SingaporeGP #F1 @alo_oficial https://t.co/CWKTo2hTtm

Looking ahead to the race, Fernando Alonso felt that there could be a strong result on offer as he was 'willing to dream'. He said:

“I think if it's dry, it's going to be difficult to overtake. So it will be nice to secure the top five and score more points than McLaren, which will be the main target again. If it's wet obviously, there are a lot of things that could happen. It could be very good race for us, or very bad, if you crash or whatever maybe it could be a DNF. So it's a lot of risk if it's wet tomorrow, but we are two positions away from the podium. So why not dream big tonight?"

Reflecting on the qualifying session, Alonso admitted it was all a bit stressful because of the changing conditions. He said:

"It was stressful, no doubt, even borderline to be enjoyable, I think because the level of risk and stress was quite high. When we fitted the dry tyres in Q3 it was a brave move from everybody, because it was just a guess."

Fernando Alonso has positive feedback for Alpine's new floor

Fernando Alonso had positive feedback for the new floor introduced by Alpine for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. The driver, however, did reveal that most of his assertions were based on the data collected as it was tough to make observations on the track.

Formula 1 @F1



The one and only, Fernando Alonso, breaks the record for the most starts in Formula 1



And what a journey to that record it has been



#SingaporeGP #F1 @alo_oficial Celebrating a titan of the sportThe one and only, Fernando Alonso, breaks the record for the most starts in Formula 1And what a journey to that record it has been Celebrating a titan of the sport 🙌The one and only, Fernando Alonso, breaks the record for the most starts in Formula 1And what a journey to that record it has been ✨#SingaporeGP #F1 @alo_oficial https://t.co/u4ARG0PoQ3

Alonso said:

"It was a step forward with the data that we collected yesterday. So happy with the step. I think we need to wait for Suzuka to really feel the package a little bit more because here in Singapore every run there is a track evolution, you cannot read much of the data, and also feeling-wise coming from Monza and going to Singapore it's very difficult to judge the car."

Fernando Alonso will be starting the race in P5 on a record-breaking weekend for him. It will be interesting to see what he can accomplish in the race.

