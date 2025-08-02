Fernando Alonso sets ambitious target for the F1 Hungarian GP after season-best qualifying for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso believes a podium finish will be difficult to achieve at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda after qualifying, the Aston Martin driver said that a fifth or sixth-place finish would be a solid result in Sunday’s race.

Alonso was quick throughout all three qualifying sessions, ultimately setting the fifth fastest lap with a time of 1:15.481. The double world champion was second fastest in Q1 and fourth in Q2, with lap times closely matched to the frontrunners, just two tenths off pole sitter Charles Leclerc and a tenth slower than the McLaren drivers.

Securing his first top-five qualifying result of the season, Alonso was pleased with his performance. However, he downplayed the possibility of a podium, acknowledging that faster cars and drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be starting behind him and are likely to make their way forward during the race. Despite their subdued outlooks, Alonso expects both former champions to be contenders on race day. Regardless, the 44-year-old believes that finishing fifth would be a strong way to close out the first half of the season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the wet weather and improved performance of their car could open up a window for a potential podium, Fernando Alonso replied:

“I think it's going to be difficult. To be honest, I would like if we can finish in the same positions as we start, you, fifth and sixth will be lovely, in terms points for the team, you, before the summer break. That will be the first target, if we can recover any place, will be good, but I think we need to understand as well that there are some threats from behind, you, some fast cars. Max is starting behind, Lewis as well, so it's not going to be easy.”

Fernando Alonso believes that the Hungaroring layout has suited the Aston Martin car

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin’s competitive qualifying performance in Hungary is largely due to the track characteristics suiting their car. He suggested that there were no drastic changes made to the car between Belgium and Hungary. Instead, he emphasized the need for the team to analyze what specific setup or comfort zone worked for them this weekend, so it can be replicated at future venues on the calendar.

Asked how much of his performance was attributed to the track layout and how much to the changes on the car, Fernando Alonso replied:

“I would say that this track characteristics, to be honest, you know, I think we didn't change the car massively since probably seven days ago. No new parts for anybody to this race and just the layout, the characteristics of the circuit is just suiting our car. And it will be nice to understand this, why the car is operating in this sweet spot here, because if we understand that, we can use it in the next few races.”

Aston Martin is currently eighth in the constructors’ standings, having scored only 36 points so far. Fernando Alonso has contributed 16 points, while Lance Stroll has scored 20.

If the two drivers finish the Hungarian GP in the same positions as their qualifying results, fifth and sixth, it would be a valuable double points haul that could help propel the Silverstone-based team further up the standings. Since the introduction of the upgraded floor at Silverstone and the new front wing added at Spa, both Aston Martin cars have shown improved competitiveness in both qualifying and race trim.

