Fernando Alonso sets the record straight on Adrian Newey's involvement in the 2025 F1 Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has clarified that Adrian Newey has had no involvement in the development of Aston Martin’s 2025 car. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, the Spanish driver explained that the former Red Bull aerodynamic mastermind has been focused entirely on the 2026 project.

Ad

With Aston Martin enduring a challenging 2025 season, both the team and its drivers have acknowledged that their performance is unlikely to improve significantly for the remainder of the year. Like many teams, their attention is shifting to the major regulation changes coming in 2026, and Newey’s expertise is being channeled entirely in that direction.

Alonso categorically stated that Newey has had no input on the current car, even though the team would welcome his insights. He described the British designer as someone with a unique approach to his work and said it has been a pleasure to observe his meticulous process. Alonso also mentioned that he occasionally shares lunch with Newey, though he noted that the engineer might not be around this week.

Ad

Trending

Asked by Sportskeeda if Newey had any effect on the current car, Fernando Alonso said:

“Yes. Zero. Zero. It was never, it was never his priority, you know, from day one, you know, even if we probably all insist a little bit to have a look at. You know, he is very focused on next year and very, he has his own way and it's great to see him working and thinking, you know, in things or problems that we may face, you know, even by race seven, you know, after some of the first upgrades and things like that, so it is, yeah, it is incredible.”

Ad

Asked if he was still having lunches with Newey, he added:

“Yes. when I get the chance but now I saw him in a concert last night so he's not available now.”

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin can improve its pit stops in 2025

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin can still improve its pit stops in 2025, even as the team shifts focus to 2026. The 44-year-old driver acknowledged that there is little more to gain in terms of overall car performance this season, but noted that the 2025 car has played a key role in helping the team better understand upgrades and wind tunnel data.

Ad

Looking ahead to a new era for the team in 2026, the two-time world champion expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and is particularly eager for pre-season testing.

Asked if there was anything more that could be improved on the 2025 car, Fernando Alonso said:

“Pit stops, if you have that. Yeah, nothing more. I think the cars are so different, difficult to really learn anything on this year that it will be applicable next year. All the things that we wanted to learn from this year's car and upgrades, wind tunnel information, things like that is already okay and yeah, we now it's just waiting for January and see how fast we can be.”

Ad

Fernando Alonso is currently 15th in the Drivers’ Championship with a total of 16 points, trailing his teammate Lance Stroll for the first time since joining Aston Martin. The Canadian driver has scored 20 points so far.

In the Constructors’ Championship, the Silverstone-based team sits eighth with a total of 36 points. At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Alonso withdrew from FP1 due to back muscle pain but returned for FP2 later in the day. He was temporarily replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich during the first session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More