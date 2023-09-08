Fernando Alonso shares one piece of advice he will give to his younger self

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso recently spoke about what he would tell his younger self. The 42-year-old has been racing in F1 and other motorsports for quite some time now and has heaps of experience.

Although Alonso worked extremely hard in all the junior categories to reach F1, he would have wanted to enjoy those times more than he actually did.

Speaking with his good friend Pedro De la Rosa while filming a promotional video for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Alonso explained how he would have told his younger self to enjoy the junior categories more and not worry too much about climbing up the ladder to reach F1.

“I would say the same [as Pedro], enjoy it more. I think when you are driving in different categories, eventually you just want to become a Formula 1 driver so you are not enjoying those categories [you are driving in] because the pressure is just on to get to the top level,” he said.

“If I could go back, I would behave differently and maybe enjoy a little bit more of my free time, the podium celebrations, the team dinners that back then it just felt like a moment where I was losing time to prepare for the next race,” Fernando Alonso added.

Expand Tweet

Alonso was brilliant in the junior categories all the way back in the late '90s, when he was trying to get into F1. He won several Spanish karting championships when he was little and also won the 1999 Euro Open Championship before entering F1 with Renault.

Fernando Alonso feels Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen did not build a team around them to be champions

Fernando Alonso feels that both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen did not work too hard to build a championship-winning team around them when they started their championship streak in F1.

The Aston Martin driver explained how the duo's dominance in the sport was mainly due to a change in technical regulation.

"When Hamilton went to Mercedes (2013 season), he didn't build anything to be champion. It was only a change in regulations (hybrid engines) that changed everything on the grid and boosted Mercedes. I think the same with Max, when he joined Toro Rosso and Red Bull, Hamilton continued to win everything. Red Bull is not a winning team thanks to him, simply another regulation change in 2021 has caused them to now win all the races," he told Marca.

Expand Tweet

Of course, this is a bold claim from Fernando Alonso since Lewis Hamilton started his long-dominant era right after F1 shifted to hybrid power units. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen started dominating the sport in 2022, when F1 brought massive technical changes to the car.