Fernando Alonso shares promising news for Aston Martin fans ahead of Belgian GP

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has struggled in the Aston Martin, with the team falling behind since the extraordinary start to the 2023 season. The trend continued into 2025 with many midfield teams outperforming the Silverstone-based team. However, Alonso confirmed that the team has brought new upgrades to the Belgian GP to claw back some ground in the championship.

Aston Martin had a torrid start to the 2025 season with the AMR25 being amongst the slower cars on the grid. The team then introduced their first major upgrade to the Imola GP, which propelled the team to the best of the rest status, but was soon surpassed by the likes of Sauber, Williams, and Racing Bulls, who were also introducing their upgrades.

Fernando Alonso and Co. brought a major upgrade at the last race weekend in Silverstone. Still, the mixed weather conditions made it increasingly difficult to get consistent data confirming whether the upgrade helped the team. Nonetheless, both drivers finished the race in the points, which was a positive sign.

Coming into the Belgian GP at Spa Francorchamps, Aston Martin has brought a host of new upgrades in addition to the floor and engine cover upgrades brought at the British GP. Fernando Alonso confirmed the same as he spoke with the media on the press day ahead of the Belgian GP, i.e., July 24, 2025.

“The team are bringing the upgrades as soon as they are ready. This was probably forecast for Budapest, but they have got it earlier. There is no guarantee we will race it, but there has been a push in the factory to get everything ready and we will test it, and if we cannot [due to the weather] we can opt to not fit it for Quali. There are plenty of possibilities, and I am not concerned,” said Fernando Alonso.

The Belgian GP is a Sprint weekend, giving Aston Martin only the first practice session to test and optimize the new upgrades in case the team wants to run it for the remainder of the weekend.

Fernando Alonso detailed the “small” advantage from Aston Martin’s British GP upgrades

Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell detailed ahead of the British GP that the team brought a revised floor and minuscule changes to the bodywork at Silverstone. He explained how the changes built on the Imola update previously brought by the team. Fernando Alonso, who made it into Q3 at the British GP, was asked after the qualifying about how the upgrades felt, to which he replied,

“Yeah, upgrades were tested yesterday with a slight advantage to the new package, but small. So it took time to analyse the data and see the differences. A small step in the right direction.”

Aston Martin currently sits 8th in the constructors' championship, tied on 36 points with Racing Bulls.

