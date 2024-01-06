Fernando Alonso recently shared his top five races of the 2023 F1 season.

The Spaniard, according to many in the sport, took a massive gamble to leave Alpine and drive for Aston Martin last year However, his gamble paid dividends as the British team skyrocketed to the top and became the second-fastest car at the start of 2023, only behind Red Bull.

Even though Aston Martin's performance plummeted as the season progressed, Alonso was able to bag podiums and even fight for race wins on a few weekends.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso shortlisted the Monaco, Canadian, Dutch, Italian, and Brazilian GPs as his best races of the season.

In the Monaco GP, he narrowly missed out on the pole position in an intense battle with Max Verstappen and ended up in second place in the race as well. In the Canadian GP, his gap to Verstappen was less than 10 seconds, which was smaller than usual. Unfortunately, Alonso ended up in second place in Montreal as well.

The Dutch GP was the craziest since it had constantly changing weather conditions. Alonso had a small chance of outsmarting Verstappen and taking the lead after the red flag restart. Despite being unable to do so and once again finishing in second place, the Aston Martin driver feels that was his one of the two chances to win a race in 2023.

"That was one of two chances to win," he said.

Brazilian GP was great for Alonso as well since he was able to have a close wheel-to-wheel battle with Sergio Perez until the very end of the race.

Fernando Alonso praised Aston Martin for their efforts in future projects

In just one year, Fernando Alonso was able to gauge the enthusiasm around Aston Martin about its future projects and how CEO Lawrence Stroll is bringing even more energy into the team.

"It has been a good fit. The team is very young, very motivated, and ready to embrace the chapter of the project. After Lawrence arrived, everyone is just all in on this ambitious project. I'm happy when everyone is just dedicated to one mission, dedicated to win and focus on racing," Alonso told RacingNews365.

The 42-year-old ended the 2023 F1 season with 206 points and secured the fourth place.