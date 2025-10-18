Fernando Alonso shares a witty reaction to his disastrous F1 US GP sprint race

Fernando Alonso took to his official social media account to share a witty reaction to his United States Sprint GP result after crashing out of the event on Saturday. Having started within the top 10, the Aston Martin driver was involved in a wreck and, as a result, had to face a DNF.

Alonso started the sprint from P6, but his race was over in Turn 1 of Lap 1 after he was hit by Nico Hulkenberg. It was the Kick Sauber driver who triggered a series of wrecks that involved him, Alonso, and two McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

While taking Turn 1, Hulkenberg hit Oscar Piastri from behind and clipped Alonso's right rear tire, puncturing it. This resulted in three drivers facing the immediate DNF.

Following the conclusion of the race, Alonso took to his Instagram to share a response about his luck. He wrote on the Meta-owned platform:

"This year's luck meter? Flatline. Recharging for 2026."

Here's the screenshot of Fernando Alonso's Instagram story:

Credit: Fernando Alonso on Instagram.

Alonso was out of luck multiple times this season. From being a victim of wrecks to facing reliability issues, the two-time world champion's woes don't seem to end.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed the Sprint win, ahead of George Russell. Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc finished in the Top five, while Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, and Kimi Antonelli finished within the points.

Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts after disastrous US GP sprint

Fernando Alonso let his feelings known after the disappointing United States GP Sprint. Speaking to the media, here's what the Aston Martin driver said about his race:

Fernando Alonso is driven off the track during the United States Grand Prix sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas - Sprint - Source: Getty

"Everything always happens to us. I'm laughing at it now. I went on the inside, saw that I was touching a car, and we got a puncture. With three wheels, I couldn't go back. You have to have a bit of luck, which, logically, starting sixth today, we knew we weren't going to have."

"It always happens to us when we start sixth and give away positions to the others. When we start 15th or 16th and have nothing to do in the race, it's not a problem. I'm used to it now, and you have to laugh it off," he further added. (Via F1TV)

After 18 races and four sprints, Alonso is in 12th place in the Drivers' Championship with 36 points. His teammate, Lance Stroll, is in P13 with 32 points. Aston Martin are in P7 with 68 points.

