Fernando Alonso singles out Lance Stroll for his 'determination' and 'passion' after his 'heroic' effort in Bahrain

Fernando Alonso was impressed by his teammate Lance Stroll's performance despite the conditions he was in earlier in the race week.

Fernando Alonso had the most amazing performance during the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month, pulling his car to P3. However, he had someone else to praise, precisely his teammate, who finished down on P6.

Due to Lance Stroll's difficult condition prior to the race, Alonso believes it was 'heroic' of him. The Spaniard marked that the team didn't expect Stroll to drive and it was quite amazing of him to do so. PlanetF1 quoted him as saying:

"When he decided to try on Friday, that was already something heroic. Coming into the car and trying to drive on Friday was something that we didn’t expect."

Fernando Alonso was extremely proud of his teammate for his determination towards the team.

"So when he decided that he was fit enough to race on Saturday and Sunday, I think it proves to many the determination, his passion for motorsport and we were all very proud of him."

Prior to the start of the season, Lance Stroll had been in an accident, damaging his hand. He also had to miss pre-season testing because of the same.

However, agreeing to race in Bahrain was quite a chance for him. During the practice sessions, he was having great difficulty turning the car on tight corners, especially turn 1. Even after such difficulties, he was prepared for the race, and in the astonishing performance the team put in, he contributed a P6 with eight points.

Fernando Alonso feels Jeddah would be different than Bahrain

Aston Martin put in an astonishing performance throughout the race weekend in Bahrain. There are now a lot of expectations from the team to build on that and remain competitive in the season.

Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, feels that coming into Jeddah would be more challenging for the team relative to Bahrain. He also stated that setting up the car could be quite different, which is essential on a high-speed circuit like this.

"So here for us is more of a challenge in Jeddah coming from Bahrain, trying to set up the car here for these different conditions and see if we can be competitive."

Despite the 'difference' that Alonso mentioned, the car certainly looked powerful during the initial practice sessions on the track. They might turn out to be one of the top teams, or at least the leading team in the mid-field if they take a good development path.

