Fernando Alonso snaps back at Isack Hadjar with a spicy response following the Singapore GP saga

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso took a subtle dig at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar's comment following the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix last weekend. The Spanish driver had started the race from P10 and gained a couple of positions off the line to make his way firmly into the top 10 of the grid.

Ad

However, he slipped back into the midfield owing to a slow stop, which meant that he had to pass several cars to make his way back into points. While the two-time F1 world champion made light work of multiple cars, the rookie Frenchman proved to be a tougher task for the former.

But the 44-year-old was eventually able to make his way past Hadjar, but could not resist making a comment about the Frenchman on the team radio as he sarcastically called him the "hero of the race" for his defense.

Ad

Trending

The 20-year-old clapped back at Fernando Alonso in his post-race interview in Singapore and said:

“I didn't push him off the track. I kept it clean. If he didn't enjoy that fight, then he's really grumpy and there's nothing I can do for him.”

As per Autosport, Alonso gave a sharp response of his own directed towards the VCARB driver and added:

Ad

“I think he had a little bit of an engine problem, from what I understood, on the straights – he was slow. Sometimes, some battles you need to know when it's better to fight, when it's not, because probably the final result of the race could be worse for both, for sure – but for him in particular.

Ad

“Well, some movements at 300km/h are a little bit borderline in Singapore, but everyone races as they want, and there was no contact, nothing like that, so everything is fine. They have a very fast car, they don't have many points, so it's more their problem.”

Fernando Alonso finished the race at the Marina Bay Circuit in P7 and scored good points. Isack Hadjar finished P11 owing to his engine issue.

Ad

Fernando Alonso reflects on his positive outing in Singapore

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that the AMR25 behaved well for him in the most gruelling race of the season and allowed him to score good points for the team.

As per F1.com, the 32-time F1 race winner gave a brief analysis of his race and said:

"We had a good race tonight, and the car was behaving well. I enjoy racing here, and it's very physically demanding too. Hopefully, we can score some more points at the remaining rounds of the Championship."

Fernando Alonso sits P11 in the driver's standings with 36 points to his name and a point behind Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More