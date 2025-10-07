Fernando Alonso snaps back at Isack Hadjar after being termed "Grumpy" by the rookie

Fernando Alonso addressed Isack Hadjar's "Grumpy" comment from the Singapore GP and shared his reaction. Speaking to the media, the unapologetic two-time world champion stated that everyone races in their own way, and he was no different at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The recently concluded race in Singapore saw some tough wheel-to-wheel tussles between Alonso and Hadjar. Alonso, who started his race from P10, was in a battle for track positions against Hadjar, who started from P8.

After a series of on-track actions, Hadjar had to give in as he was nursing a suspected power unit issue. However, Alonso was far from impressed with the battle and shared his criticisms on his team radio, sarcastically calling the Racing Bulls driver the "Hero of the Race".

Reacting to it, Hadjar shared his thoughts, and said:

“I didn’t push him off the track I kept it clean. If he didn’t enjoy that fight, then he’s really grumpy and there’s nothing I can do for him.”

When Alonso came to know about this, he was quick to respond and let his feelings known. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:

"Well, some movements at 300km/h are a little bit borderline in Singapore, but everyone races as they want and there was no contact, nothing like that, so everything is fine. They have a very fast car, they don’t have many points, so it’s more their problem.” (via Motorsports Week)

In the end, Fernando Alonso finished the race in P7, three places ahead of his starting position. On the other hand, Isack Hadjar came home in P11, just short of points. George Russell claimed the race win, ahead of Max Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri picked up the final podium spot.

Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts after Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso let his feelings known after "a very good race" in Singapore. Speaking to the media, after the race, here's what the Spanish driver said:

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team driver #14 Fernando Alonso - Source: Getty

"It was a vey good race for us. The car was fast, the car felt fast in the first stint, we opened a nice gap with the soft tyre, lasted longer than we expected so that was very good news."

"Some fun battles, Singapore is never easy to overtake but as I said, I had an advantage on the tyre as well. Everyone fitted the hard in the second stint, I fitted the medium, so that was a good call from the team and I had this tyre advantage that gave the opportunity to overtake."

Thanks to the P7, the Aston Martin driver has moved up in the Drivers' Championship and is at P11 with 34 points. His teammate, Lance Stroll is in P13 with 32 points. Aston Martin are in P7 with 66 points in the Constructors' Championship.

