"He wants to do the best he can, if not win"- Fernando Alonso still committed to Alpine for 2022 F1 season, says team principal

Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes Fernando Alonso is still committed to the French team for the remainder of the 2022 season despite his upcoming switch to Aston Martin in 2023. The Spaniard is all set to replace Sebastian Vettel in the English team next year.

While many have doubted Fernando Alonso's commitment to the team given his 'random' departure after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, Otmar Szafnauer still believes in the Spaniard's focus in the races to come. Alpine is currently engaged in a tight championship battle for fourth place against McLaren, with the French team currently holding only a four-point lead in the constructors' standings.

Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport:

“I have absolutely no worries about the rest of the season. Our goals are pretty clear. We want to finish at least fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. I think third is a step too far. Fernando realises that too. He’s a professional. He’s a competitor. Once he puts that helmet on, you know as well as I do he wants to do the best he can, if not win.”

Szafnauer added:

“And there is nothing else that goes through his mind when he’s in the racing car apart from finishing as high as he can in that race and in the championship. And he still has that drive. It’s what he’s here to do. And I’m the same.”

Fernando Alonso can 'prove himself again' at Aston Martin

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Hunt has given his approval for Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin. The former F1 driver admitted that he was surprised by the Spaniard's decision to move, but that in the end, he understood that this allowed Alonso to bring a team forward once again.

Speaking to Eurosport.de, Hans said:

“It surprises me. Alonso also deserved a winning car. On the other hand, it’s a chance for him to prove himself again. He has shown this season that he can still drive fast. Bringing a team forward again could be an attractive task.”

Fernando Alonso was also quite complimentary of the amount of investment Aston Martin had been bringing to the team. In a press release during his signing, Fernando Alonso talked about how Aston Martin had become a favorable destination for quite a few "great people with winning pedigrees." He said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance [Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.”

As it stands, Aston Martin find themselves second-last in the standings, putting them on the back foot for the rest of the year. With Alonso's vast experience, however, the team can remain hopeful of a successful campaign in 2023.

