Fernando Alonso takes aim at Helmut Marko for 'B-Grade' remark against his prodigy

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso jumped to the defense of his prodigy and rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto. Alonso took aim at Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who called Bortoleto a 'B' grade driver, stating that the rookie's performance is stronger than Marko's words.

The qualifying session of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix was full of surprises. While McLaren secured a front-row finish, Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda and Williams driver Alex Albon pipped Ferrari to qualify P5 and P6, respectively.

Another surprise element was rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, who outqualified Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes and Liam Lawson of Red Bull to finish P15 in a Kick Sauber. His performance came after Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko had called him a 'B' grade talent.

Speaking to Servus TV, Marko compared Bortoleto with Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar, claiming the latter has superior pace and talent compared to the former.

However, those comments didn't sit well with Fernando Alonso, who has close ties to Bortoleto as his company, A14 Management, manages the rookie. In an interview with Planet F1, the Spaniard hit back at Marko and said:

"I think Helmut has to defend his drivers. I think the facts are a little bit stronger than Helmut’s words. I think maybe it refers to last year’s F2 [championship] with Isack and Gabriel. They finished 1-2; they both have incredible talent, and they both are in F1, which is a great sign. Let’s see what the future brings."

Gabriel and Isack fought a fierce F2 championship battle last year. Bortoleto beat Hadjar in the final race in Abu Dhabi after the latter's race was hampered with technical issues and won the title.

However, this year, both rookies have found a place in F1. While Gabriel Bortoleto has been signed by Sauber, Hadjar is competing for Racing Bulls.

Gabriel Bortoleto grateful to have Fernando Alonso's support

Fernando Alons with rookie Gabriel Bortoleto (Image Source: Getty)

Rookie Gabriel ortoleto turned heads after winning F3 (2023) and F2 (2024) championships in consecutive seasons and earned his F1 promotion with Sauber in 2025. However, the journey wasn't easy until he found a mentor in Fernando Alonso.

Alonso's company, A14 Management, signed a deal with Bortoleto and managed him through his junior years. Moreover, Bortoleto holds the two-time world champion in high regard and is grateful to have the backing of a legend.

Taking to F1, the rookie said:

“We have a very good relationship with each other. I can say I’m very grateful for all the advice he has given me the last two years. He’s willing to help and teach me. It’s a great thing to have him behind. It’s a strong name to have behind you. When you have Fernando Alonso managing you, it’s a bit different because they know it’s someone like him trusting you can be a future talent.”

Even as Bortoleto makes his mark in F1 in his debut season, Alonso is right behind him, defending him through criticism.

