Fernando Alonso takes brutal dig at Lewis Hamilton amid Miami Sprint incident: “He ruined a lot of people’s races”

Fernando Alonso was livid with Lewis Hamilton following their collision during the Miami Sprint race on Saturday.

The tension between the two drivers escalated after a collision at the opening corner of the Hard Rock Stadium, leaving Alonso seething with frustration. The incident unfolded as Lewis Hamilton made a bold maneuver, darting his Mercedes down the inside of Alonso's Aston Martin, despite starting four places behind him on the grid.

The move resulted in contact between the two, triggering a chain reaction that impacted multiple drivers on the circuit.

An enraged Alonso described Hamilton's approach as "arriving like a bull" and asserted that the collision had significant repercussions, not only for himself but for other drivers as well. Lance Stroll, Alonso's Aston Martin teammate, and Lando Norris were among those affected, with both forced to retire due to damage sustained in the incident.

However, Hamilton escaped the incident unscathed, without being penalised for his actions. This enraged Fernando Alonso, who expressed doubt regarding the likelihood of Lewis Hamilton facing further sanctions, hinting at a perceived bias in Formula 1's disciplinary decisions. He said (via ESPN):

"I guess they won't decide anything because he's not Spanish. But he ruined the race for a few people, especially Norris, who had a very fast car and he was out in that incident."

While Hamilton initially crossed the finish line in eighth place, a subsequent drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit-lane saw him relegated to 16th position.

Fernando Alonso accuses F1 of being partial towards Spaniards following Lewis Hamilton incident

Alonso was firm with his belief that Formula 1 has displayed acts of partiality with Spanish drivers in the sport. When asked if he stands by his belief, the Aston Martin driver said:

"I do feel that nationality matters, and I will speak with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], with the FIA, whatever.

"I need to make sure there is not anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision, not only for me also for the future generation of the Spanish drivers they need to be protected."

Notably, this wasn't the first incident between Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in recent years. The Spaniard, then driving for Alpine, had collided with the seven-time World Champion during the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. Alonso called Hamilton an idiot after the race, but later apologised for his comments.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing claimed the victory in the 19-lap event. The reigning champion had started his race from pole position before he went on to dominate the Sprint race ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.