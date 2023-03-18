Fernando Alonso tipped to break winless streak and secure first F1 win this season: “He is in flying form”

Fernando Alonso has been tipped to break his winless streak by F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle. The two-time world champion last won a race back in 2013 with Ferrari.

Alonso shocked the world by taking a well-deserved podium in the season opener in Bahrain. Aston Martin has seemingly built a platform for the Spaniard to thrive on and show off his stellar driving abilities.

Given their form so far, Martin Brundle is convinced that it is just a matter of time before the 41-year-old wins his next race. Speaking about Fernando Alonso's form to Sky Sports F1, Brundle remarked:

"Without a doubt, something will happen this year. It is a good car, he is in flying form. They have got a lot of development capacity in that team through the year at Aston Martin."

"They could well keep moving that car along, more than others who have less wind tunnel time, less digital wind tunnel time and the budget cap closes teams down as well - you can't just spend your way out of trouble in F1 anymore."

He concluded:

"So if Alonso wins a race this year, I would not be in the least bit surprised."

Former McLaren coordinator on Fernando Alonso's third title chances

Ex-team coordinator for McLaren, Jo Ramirez has suggested that if Fernando Alonso continues to drive for Aston Martin for the next two to three years, he could potentially win his third F1 championship title. Ramirez drew a parallel between Alonso and Alain Prost, who retired from racing at the age of 41.

Despite being considerably older than other drivers on the grid, Fernando Alonso still displays top-notch driving abilities. At the 2023 Bahrain GP, the two-time world champion clinched a podium finish, further highlighting Aston Martin's impressive performance this season.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, Jo Ramirez told AS.com:

"Hopefully. If Aston Martin continues in this line and he endures two or three more years, he can achieve it. The team is on a proper path. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for having copied them but that's how F1 has worked for a long time."

"In addition, Alonso is at a magnificent age. When Alain Prost retired he was 41 years old and at his best."

The two-time world champion seems to be in good form ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, having split both Red Bulls at the end of FP2. It will be interesting to see how his weekend develops.

