Fernando Alonso visits to support his hometown club Real Oviedo as Santi Cazorla’s heroics earn them promotion to La Liga

Fernando Alonso was on hand to cheer Real Oviedo during the return fixture of the La Liga promotion play-offs. The Formula 1 driver was one of several high-profile personalities present at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

The Asturias club, who squared off in a crucial playoff finale against CD Mirandés, clinched promotion to the Spanish football top tier – La Liga – following a victory on the night. Alonso, who was in the stands, was pictured when the television camera panned to him celebrating after midfielder Francisco Portillo found the back of the net.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by La Liga Hypermotion, Fernando Alonso was spotted applauding the strike by the 35-year-old. The Aston Martin driver, who is a native of Oviedo, would soon be given more reason to cheer as Real Oviedo held on to their lead to secure promotion to La Liga for the first time since being relegated from the top tier in 2001.

Fernando Alonso has never shied away from his love for football. On occasion, aside from watching his native Oviedo, he has also visited the Santiago Bernabéu to cheer for Real Madrid – a club he is also a fan of. The two-time world champion will now shift his focus to cheering on his native Real Oviedo when the 2025/26 La Liga season commences.

How Fernando Alonso reacted to Real Oviedo’s promotion

Fernando Alonso shared his reaction on social media after Real Oviedo secured promotion to the Spanish La Liga. The 43-year-old, who is a native of the Asturias-based club, was in attendance as they secured a crucial victory against CD Mirandes.

Alonso celebrated his local club’s achievement on Instagram following their promotion. Sharing a video of the team’s celebration on his story, he included a caption in Spanish:

“We're coming full circle. Congratulations @realoviedo and everyone in this unique club.” [Translated to English].

Fernando Alonso celebrated Real Oviedo's promotion to the Spanish La Liga on social media. Image: @fernandoalo_oficial via Instagram

Real Oviedo are one of Spanish football’s most storied clubs, and Fernando Alonso will be aiming to be in attendance at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere when they take to the field for their first La Liga fixture of the upcoming season.

Shifting focus to Formula 1, Alonso will also have his sights set on building on his recently rediscovered form with the Aston Martin team. The two-time world champion has recorded back-to-back points finishes at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona and the Canadian Grand Prix.

Alonso will now aim to continue this streak as the open-wheel racing series heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix — a circuit where his best result remains a fifth-place finish achieved in the 2023 season.

