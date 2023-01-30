Fernando Alonso wanting to continue longer than Sebastian Vettel motivates team, says Aston Martin boss

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack feels that the team's motivation has increased after Fernando Alonso showed faith in them by moving from Alpine.

Alonso was an Alpine driver last season, a team that was doing well and eventually finished the season as the fourth fastest. Nevertheless the Spaniard decided to make a move and arrived at Aston Martin after Sebastian Vettel retired.

Rory 🇮🇪 @Rdunne0 Fernando Alonso will be reincarnated at Aston Martin in 2023. Fernando Alonso will be reincarnated at Aston Martin in 2023. https://t.co/detppniEYX

The reason for that was Alonso's belief that the team had a higher ceiling than Alpine.

Team boss Mike Krack, when asked to compare Vettel and Alonso talked about how the Spaniard's faith in them motivated the team even more. Vettel had helped the team grow, but Alonso wants to take things higher. Krack said:

"That's a good question. Because Seb is a four-time world champion. But he's a different person, he made the decision to retire while Fernando made the decision to continue longer. It changes the motivation of the team."

He continued:

"There's a dynamic in the team that revolves around that. We're grateful for what Sebastian has brought; he's taken the team to another level, but the combination of the investments behind it, and Fernando's hunger is what makes us make even more progress."

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



Earlier this week, First day in green.Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ - meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. First day in green. 💚Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ - meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. https://t.co/myiuMu1gho

When asked about how good Alonso is, even at his age, Krack said about the 41-year-old:

"If everyone drove an identical car, then he would be in the front row. The main task now is to provide Fernando with a car that is capable of doing this. If we produce it, he will put it where it belongs."

Krack compares Fernando Alonso with Valentino Rossi

Krack compared Fernando Alonso with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who continued racing even in his 40s and stayed competitive. According to Krack, even Alonso has the same fire in him and has been showing it on the track, saying:

"Of course, you can say that he doesn't have many years left in Formula 1, but I'm not sure if he sees it that way. When you have someone who is that motivated, we saw it with Valentino Rossi. When the motivation is there, plus the dedication, the physical and mental preparation, his talent, and his experience, I don't think it's just him; there is still little time left,"

Fernando Alonso has a very interesting season in front of him. He has moved from the fourth fastest team on the grid to the seventh fastest. If the results are not there, he will be questioned if his move was worth the risk.

