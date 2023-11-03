Fernando Alonso will not replace Sergio Perez in 2024, claim Red Bull as they put recent rumors to bed - "This is all completely out of the air”

Following the conclusion of the Mexican GP, Fernando Alonso was the center of a controversy as rumors of him replacing out-of-form Sergio Perez at Red Bull took over the internet.

However, the source of these rumors in the F1 paddock remains a mystery. Such a move didn't seem out of order given Perez's catastrophic 2023 campaign and Alonso's disappointment at Aston Martin's downward spiral.

With the reports making the headlines, Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko cleared the air. Marko dismissed the reports, reiterating that the team will honor its contract with Perez for the rest of 2024.

"This is all completely out of the air," Helmut Marko said to German outlet F1-Insider. "Both Christian Horner and I have stressed several times that Perez will also drive for us next year. Regardless of the results. He has a contract and we will honor it!"

As for the source of the reports, Red Bull's top boss cheekily suggested that Fernando Alonso himself might have started the rumors that spread like wildfire.

"I can well imagine that Alonso has spread them [the rumors] himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing lately after the brilliant start to the season. It would not be the first time he has used his home media to create unrest."

With Max Verstappen and Red Bull already sweeping the drivers and constructors' titles, Marko insisted that the team is focused on the remaining three rounds to help Checo seal the 1-2 in the standings.

"Again and for the record: we only have sporting goals in mind, which we will focus on until the last race in Abu Dhabi. And they are: we want to win all the races and take the one-two with Perez."

Sergio Perez currently holds the second spot in the standings with Lewis Hamilton just 20 markers shy of denying Red Bull its maiden 1-2 finish in the standings.

Fernando Alonso warns of "consequences" for spreading fake rumors

Ahead of the Brazilian GP, Fernando Alonso answered questions regarding his rumored switch to Red Bull Racing. The two-time champion stated he was "not enjoying it" while adding that the rumors were spread by people to gain followers.

"The normal paddock rumors from people who try to make fun of it and gain some followers".

Fernando Alonso

Speaking in the press conference on Thursday, the Spaniard said:

"You are all journalists, professional people who have been in F1 for many years, and you gained your respect, and this is how it should be."

"The rumors are coming from people who are not in this room, are just there to make fun. And it is not funny when they play with anything."

The Aston Martin driver added that he would "make sure there are consequences" for spreading such news. He didn't elaborate on whom his comments were directed.