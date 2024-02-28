"Fernando Alonso will still smash most of the grid at 50!": Fans react to Spaniard confessing he could race in F1 even when he's 50 years of age

F1 fans were left reeling after Fernando Alonso claimed that he could race in the sport in his 50s, as he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Alonso surprised everyone with his consistent and eye-catching performances throughout the 2023 season as he finished P4 in the Driver's Championship just behind Lewis Hamilton.

The Aston Martin driver will turn 43 in the 2024 season and mentioned that he was looking forward to racing in F1 for many years to come. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"A few years ago, I would say that maybe 40 to 41 was the limit. Now, after I saw myself last year, motivated and performing well, I was thinking maybe I can keep racing for a few more years."

"This winter, I've been exceeding a little bit the expectations in terms of all the physical tests and everything that I did, so I will say that if you are motivated, and if you want to commit, you can drive maybe until 48 or 49, or whatever, or even 50," he added.

F1 fans have now taken to social media to express their thoughts on Alonso's remarks, with one claiming that the two-time world champion would continue to smash other drivers in his 50s.

"Fernando will still smash most of the grid at 50!" one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from F1 fans:

Fernando Alonso previews 2024 season ahead of first race

Fernando Alonso said that the 19 drivers have already given up hope of winning the title after seeing Max Verstappen's performance during the pre-season testing in the RB20.

Speaking with Autosport, Alonso said:

"I don't have a crystal ball to know what the others are doing. I think Max is the world champion and Red Bull is dominating the sport. Also, the concept that they presented this year, it's also a surprise."

"At the moment, we just have to watch them and see how they perform. I think 19 drivers in the paddock now will think that [they] will not win the championship. It happens 99% of the time in your career. This is a brutal sport," he added.

It will be interesting to see whether Fernando Alonso's prediction of Max Verstappen winning his fourth consecutive Driver's Championship comes true after his ominous display in the three days of testing in Bahrain.