"Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he's still very fast" - Max Verstappen ready to take on veteran Alpine driver's challenge going into 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen will be starting the 2022 F1 Canadian GP on pole position but this time around he will have Fernando Alonso for company. It has been a decade since Alonso began a race on the front row so this will be a unique experience for both the drivers.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing #CanadianGP The sun is out for race day but before that we’re taking one more look at Max’s mega pole lap in the wet The sun is out for race day but before that we’re taking one more look at Max’s mega pole lap in the wet 💪 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 https://t.co/fCW4Wq4d9q

When asked what his view of racing alongside the Spaniard was, Verstappen claimed that he had to be careful as even though Alonso might be a bit older now, he's still very fast. The Dutchman said:

“Yeah, it’s been a while. To be on the front row together with Fernando [Alonso] I used to look at F1 as a little kid, seeing Fernando being up there and winning his races and championships and putting it on pole so to be sharing the front row is a nice thing. Of course Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he’s still very fast. So I know he starts very well, you know, so I have to be ready.”

Max Verstappen has not had the best qualifying sessions this season. The Red Bull driver has been out-qualified by his teammate Sergio Perez in the last two races in Baku and Monaco.

The whole weekend has been good so far: Max Verstappen

Ever since Max Verstappen stepped out on the track on Friday for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend, however, he seems to have everything in control. The reigning world champion subsequently has been in a league of his own most of the time.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



Report and reaction from Saturday at the 🗣 "It’s been a nice day and overall we’re having a good weekend, it’s a shame for Checo but hopefully he can make up the places tomorrow during the race."Report and reaction from Saturday at the #CanadianGP 🗣 "It’s been a nice day and overall we’re having a good weekend, it’s a shame for Checo but hopefully he can make up the places tomorrow during the race."Report and reaction from Saturday at the #CanadianGP 🇨🇦👇

After securing pole, the Red Bull driver was asked what he felt was the reason behind him feeling much more comfortable with the car this weekend. He pointed to the balance of the car being the key factor, saying:

“Yeah, yesterday, I think we had a good balance in the car. It can also be a little bit more track dependent, on street circuits in general: you need more front end – or it would be nice to have a car which has a very strong front end, which I think was not the case for me in the last two races in qualifying. But then in the race, it was always quite okay. Because then you’re chasing a little bit of a different balance. So yeah, let’s see tomorrow. I am looking forward to it. The whole weekend so far has been good. We have to finish it off tomorrow.”

The Dutchman will be intent on scoring the maximum points possible at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, especially with most of his rivals starting out of position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far