"Fernando's experience will make the difference": Aston Martin could be a race winner this season

Former McLaren team coordinator Joe Ramirez mentioned that Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso could potentially win a race this season.

The British team, which finished P7 last season, started off the 2023 season with a solid performance as they finished P3 with Fernando Alonso just behind world champions Red Bull at the F1 Bahrain GP. This was their second official podium after Sebastian Vettel's triumph in Baku back in 2021.

Speaking to AS.com, Ramirez mentioned that Aston Martin could likely challenge Red Bull and even get to the top spot on the podium at some point this year:

“It is very possible. The way things look, I think he can do it. There will be a race that does not favor Red Bull so much that it rains or that there are slightly special circumstances and there they can take advantage of the opportunity because Fernando's experience will make the difference. I predict it and I wish it for Alonso, for the friends I have at Aston Martin and for the Spanish fans."

"If Aston Martin continues along this line and he lasts two or three more years, he can achieve it" - Former McLaren coordinator provides his opinion

Ramirez recently mentioned that Aston Martin could finally be the team that takes the two-time world champion Alonso to a race win in 10 years. The talented Spaniard last won a race back in 2013 at Barcelona. Providing more details, Ramirez stated:

"Hopefully. If Aston Martin continues along this line and he lasts two or three more years, he can achieve it. The team is on the proper path. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for having copied them, but that's how F1 has worked for a long time. In addition, Alonso is also at a magnificent age. When Alain Prost retired,ehe was 41 years old and in his prime. I was next to him and I could see it. The same thing is happening to Alonso. He is riding better than ever. Experience counts more than age."

He further mentioned the battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in the race, adding:

"It was fantastic. We live in a formidable duel between two phenomena. Fernando passed him, Lewis returned it, and the Spaniard found a way to pass him again in incredible fashion. He loved it. Those maneuvers are what makes this sport great."

It'll be interesting to see if the Silverstone-based team can build on their amazing start to the season in the upcoming races.

