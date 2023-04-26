FIA announces new penalty system for the upcoming sprint race in Azerbaijan F1 GP

F1 and the FIA have recently announced that they will be changing the race weekend schedule containing the sprint race. This change has been speculated about and discussed for a long time, but now it has finally been implemented on the season calendar. Along with race weekend schedule changes, the FIA has also introduced slight changes to the rules and penalty system.

Since there are two qualifying sessions and a separate and new points system for the sprint race, the governing body had to make some changes. The main changes were made to the allocation of penalties.

Here are all the penalty system changes the FIA introduced for the F1 sprint race weekends:

A grid penalty incurred in FP1 or qualifying will apply to the main race.

A grid penalty incurred in the sprint shootout will apply to the sprint race.

A grid penalty incurred in the sprint will apply to the main race.

A breach of the parc ferme will result in a pitlane start for the sprint race and main race.

PU and gearbox penalties will only apply to the main race (unless they are also a parc ferme breach).

The first sprint race weekend will be the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, which is just around the corner. It will essentially be the testing ground for the new format and how the penalties will carry on or be applied in the same session.

Max Verstappen not a fan of new F1 race weekend formats

After F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shared his idea of removing practice sessions from race weekends, Max Verstappen responded negatively. The reigning world champion did not like the idea of no practice sessions before qualifying and also expressed his dislike for sprint weekends. He further stated that the DNA of the sport should be kept intact. Verstappen said (via Motorsport Italy):

“I don't think [Domenicali] meant exactly that [removing free practice sessions], because obviously you can't go to qualifying without free practice. But I'm not a fan of weekends with sprints, I'm not a fan of the number of races we do nowadays.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : "I'm not a fan of sprint weekends and I'm not a fan of how many races we do these days. I'm also not a fan of changing the whole format."

-Max Verstappen (on the removal of Free Practice races)

#F1

He added:

“I'm also not a fan of changing the whole format [without practice sessions]. They have to be careful not to change the entire DNA of Formula 1. I think it's important not to play too much with this aspect, because then, obviously, at a certain point everything stops.”

For a long time, the Dutchman has expressed his dislike towards the new race weekend formats and sprint races. He is very much a traditionalist and would love to have fewer races with traditional practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race. However, F1 is gradually heading in a different direction.

