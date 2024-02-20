FIA announces Red Bull brand 'AlphaTauri' as the official clothing partner

FIA recently announced AlphaTauri as its first clothing partner. F1's governing body signed a three-year contract with the apparel brand.

In an official press release, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated how AlphaTauri would bring comfort and style to the organization. He added that the brand's innovation and ambitions make them a great partner.

"This partnership with AlphaTauri enables us to bring comfort and style to our FIA clothing range. AlphaTauri's innovative approach and dedication to fashion make them the perfect partner,” he said.

AlphaTauri CEO, Ahmet Mercan, was also delighted with the opportunity to push the company forward. He stated that FIA staff will be provided with products from the brand.

"Becoming the official clothing partner of the FIA is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue showcasing how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion. This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip the FIA staff with our products that not only reflect our commitment to style but also our dedication to enhancing convenience through our designs," Mercan said.

Before joining forces with F1's governing body, AlphaTauri was involved with Red Bull's B team, currently known as Visa CashApp RB. The team name changed from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri in 2020. After 2023, however, Red Bull's clothing brand name was replaced by Visa and CashApp.

FIA president feels stopping Red Bull's dominance would be 'harsh'

In 2023, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke about how harsh and unfair it would be to purposefully stop Red Bull from dominating in F1.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, he gave examples of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's dominant eras, proving that Red Bull's prowess is not new in the sport. He claimed that he wanted to improve racing fairly rather than punishing Max Verstappen and his team.

“It [domination] has happened so many times: just look at Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. How to stop? It's a bit harsh and not right to go and punish success. I mean, I'm open for suggestions if you think that there is a way to be fair and to be democratic, and not to just punish Max and his team or any other team. We're all ears here really," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Red Bull dominated the 2023 F1 season, scoring 860 points and easily winning their sixth Constructors' Championship.