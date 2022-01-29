FIA claims Mercedes appeal would not have changed championship outcome

The FIA’s head of single-seaters, Peter Bayer, explained Mercedes’ protests over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's result in the International Court of Appeal would not have changed the championship outcome. The governing body’s newly appointed head of F1 explained that the court case could have nullified the entire Abu Dhabi result, which would still make Max Verstappen champion.

Explaining Mercedes’ potential scenario in court to Austrian journalist Gerhard Kuntschick, Bayer said:

“Had the Mercedes protest gone to the Court of Appeal, after being rejected by the stewards, what would have happened? I think the judges would have said: ‘It’s different in the regulations, he decided that way, so we could just void the result.’”

According to Bayer, there was more chance of the entire Abu Dhabi result being nullified had Mercedes won the protest. Since the two championship protagonists were tied at points pre Abu Dhabi, Verstappen’s statistics would have naturally won him the championship.

Explaining the championship outcome had Mercedes’ appealed the race result, Bayer said:

“But even then — if it were canceled — Max Verstappen would have been world champion (because he was ahead going into the race). The situation was far from perfect and that’s why we’re working on it. It’s also about having respect for the race director.”

The mentioned scenarios by Bayer could be the core reason why Mercedes dropped their protests because, until Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton lacked the statistics and did not have the lead of the championship. The Briton’s only chance to clinch his eighth title was in the final race which slipped out of his hands due to the questionable decisions of the Race Director in the penultimate laps of the race.

Bayer’s admission comes in as FIA’s first clarification in response to the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi GP. In the same interview with the Austrian journalist, Bayer also admitted that the FIA is considering replacing Michael Masi and restructuring F1’s race management in light of the Abu Dhabi aftermath.

Mercedes’ boss admitted that FIA’s appeal method left powerless

While the FIA has come up with an explanation through Peter Bayer explaining the reasons behind Mercedes’ failed protests, Toto Wolff had a contradictory explanation in December when asked about it. The Austrian team principal had spoken to Auto Bild Germany indicating that the method of appeal was unfair towards seeking justice over the unfair outcome in Abu Dhabi.

Explaining the reasons for dropping the protests, Wolff said:

“No. Because the FIA would have been a defendant and a judge at the same time. This releases a feeling of powerlessness. Just like on Sunday in the last lap. That’s how I last felt as a child.”

Bayer’s recent admission definitely explains the reasons that deterred the Silver Arrows from changing the outcome of the championship, even if they had won the case. A large part of the furore over the Abu Dhabi protests therefore gets explained. It remains to be seen, however, what measures the regulatory body will take to avoid a repeat of the same.

