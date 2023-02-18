FIA double downs by offering clarification on F1 drivers’ expression clampdown

FIA has doubled down on its clampdown on F1 drivers expressing political or social views during a race weekend. In an amendment made to the International Sporting Code, the FIA added that drivers were not permitted to make political or social statements during a race weekend.

The move has received backlash from drivers like George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, and Lando Norris.

Drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris even hinted at not abiding by the rules in recent interviews. In what seems to be a retaliation for the same, FIA has issued a clarification in a document distributed to the teams on Friday. It is titled 'Guidance on the Principle of Neutrality (Article 12.2.1.n of the ISC)’.

The clarification explained how the update in the International Sporting Code will work in practice. As reported by the FIA, F1 drivers can express their views of any nature during a race weekend on their platforms (social media) and outside the scope of International competition. It states:

"The drivers are free to 'express their views on any political, religious or personal matter before, during, and after the International Competition, in their own space, and outside the scope of the International Competition', such as on social media and during media interviews – including the FIA press conferences."

It adds that the F1 drivers are not permitted to make statements in violation of "general principle of neutrality" during [the] FIA press conferences.

“Participants are not permitted to make political, religious and/or personal statements in violation of the general principle of neutrality during [the] FIA press conferences (except in response to direct questions from accredited journalists).”

FIA has also clarified the scenario where it will be considered a rule breach of the ISC (International Sporting Code).

"A rule breach will have been considered to have occurred if the general making and display of political, religious, and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction”.

F1 drivers need to seek permission four weeks before the event

While it has been stated by the FIA that an F1 driver can make personal/political/social statements, the driver needs to take prior permission. Having said that, permission has to be taken four weeks prior to the event and only exceptional cases will be looked at in a shorter deadline.

The FIA’s guidance states that drivers seeking permission to make a statement that would otherwise contravene Article 12.2.1.n must do so "at least four weeks before the event concerned. Late requests will only be considered by the FIA on an exceptional basis,” with any permissions granted covering just one F1 event.

It does appear that this guidance document issued by the governing body is a direct retaliation to the criticism the amendment received from F1 drivers. The amendment does give rise to the 'Freedom of Speech' debate and it's safe to say that we've not heard the last of it this season.

