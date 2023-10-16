FIA faces backlash from fans for launching a review of Lewis Hamilton's track-crossing incident at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

F1 fans were not happy with the FIA after they announced that they would revisit the incident involving Lewis Hamilton crossing the track at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP.

The Mercedes driver was reprimanded by the sport's governing body as he was found guilty of crossing a live track after his first lap crash with his teammate George Russell.

As per Sky Sports, the Brit was initially handed a big €50,000 fine - half of which is suspended for the rest of the season - for crossing the track while the race was under the Safety Car.

However, the FIA recently announced that they would revisit the matter given Lewis Hamilton's 'role model' status and also plans to meet with the seven-time world champion in Austin.

F1 fans took to social media to respond to the development, with several fans claiming that Lewis Hamilton was being singled out by the governing body. One fan wrote:

"It’s #USGP week & the FIA is “revisiting” the #QatarGP penalty it served Hamilton “in view of his role model status”. Yes, Lewis is a role model but that doesn’t mean he should be singled out for revised punishment. It’s not a good look for the governing body of a global sport."

FIA reveals the reason behind resisting Lewis Hamilton's penalty

The FIA believed that Hamilton crossing the track at the Lusail International track should not encourage younger drivers to do the same in the future. In a statement, they said:

"The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix. The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent Steward's hearing into the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach.

"However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers."

The stewards in their statement right after the race also claimed that Hamilton was apologetic about his actions, adding:

"During the hearing, the driver of Car 44 was very apologetic and realized that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching. The stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.

It will be fascinating to see how Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes react to the FIA revisiting the situation and potentially singling out the seven-time world champion.