FIA faces fan backlash as the 2026 F1 calendar features contentious choices for sprint weekends

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:31 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group and Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President - Source: Getty

The FIA, the governing body of F1, faced a backlash from fans after releasing the 2026 calendar. The fans, in particular, were unhappy about the Sprint calendar featuring tracks like Zandvoort and Singapore. Taking to their social media accounts, they voiced their dissatisfaction with the calendar.

The 2026 F1 season will start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 6-8, and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4-6. The races will take place in five of the seven continents and will span nearly 10 months.

While there were no such objections from fans regarding races, they did point out the choice of tracks in terms of sprints. According to the calendar, the FIA has selected tracks like Shanghai, Miami, Montreal, Silverstone, Zandvoort, and Singapore.

According to the fans, tracks like Silverstone, Montreal give excitement as they allow overtaking, but tracks like Miami, Zandvoort, and Singapore are street tracks, and there is hardly any scope for overtakes. As a result, the fans were unhappy and shared their disapproval.

Here are some reactions by the F1 fans on social media:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Sprint at Tracks where you can't pass should be criminal."
"What!? Bizarre selection of circuits for sprints i have to say." another fan wrote.
"Singapore is not a sprint track common FIA, you can do better than this," another fan.
Another fan wrote, "Is it April 1st because this is a joke. Zandvoort and Singapore is crazy, they might as well add Monaco as well."
A fan wrote, "Haha they put singapore there."
"Weirdly this is exactly what was leaked a month ago. Thrilling stuff as always from FOM," wrote a fan.
F1 CEO let his feelings known on new 2026 calendar

Formula 1 Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali shared his thoughts about the new 2026 calendar. Speaking about the upcoming regulations and how new forces such as Audi, Cadillac, and Ford will join the sport, here's what he said:

Stefano Domenicali of Italy and CEO of Formula 1 on the grid - Source: Getty
“2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel. We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid."
“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe," he further added.

In 2026, Ford will join Red Bull as their partner, while Audi will rebrand the existing Sauber F1 team. Cadillac, on the other hand, will enter the sport as the 11th team and will be the second American team after Haas.

