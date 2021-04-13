FIA hints at Formula 1's hydrogen future

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, hinted that the sport's future is hydrogen-based. The body wishes to make all levels of motorsport environmentally friendly.

This comes after FIA president Jean Todt announced a zero-emissions future for Formula 1 a few years ago. The FIA aims to implement the same for most motorsport events, including Formula E. Speaking at the recently concluded Rome ePrix, Todt said:

"Not entirely, but all motorsport must become zero emission. If that's not with electrification, then it can be through fuels."

One possible option is to use hydrogen to power Formula 1 engines. Jean Todt recently dropped hints regarding developments in hydrogen technology. Speaking about the use of the colorless and odorless gas, the 75-year-old said:

"It's a very interesting development of technology. Many are working on it and the FIA will give its contribution. We are doing a lot of tests in our laboratories and will soon make an announcement concerning hydrogen."

Formula 1 needs a thinktank to look at options like hydrogen engines, according to Renault #F1https://t.co/wfAumdIfDg — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) October 11, 2020

Potential hydrogen development coming to Formula 1

The FIA's ultimate goal is to reduce pollution caused by fuel burn in Formula 1 cars. The series has talked about introducing advanced technologies and implementing biofuels to curb the harmful effects on the environment.

The governing body are already on their way towards a hydrogen-based future. Efforts have taken place to have a hydrogen class at Le Mans from 2024. Red Bull are working closely with French company ORECA to create a prototype under the Mission H24 banner.

Apart from the FIA, the head of Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius has also suggested the use of hydrogen as an alternative source of energy for vehicles. The Swede said:

"It's one of those technologies towards a CO2 neutral future that we're working on – and we've been working on it for 25 years. We're going to go first, in terms of our deployment on the road, in the heavier trucks, and in some bus applications, but it won't work unless you eventually have green hydrogen to go with it."

Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration@PlugPowerInc a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, and Alpine F1 Team are delighted to announce a new partnership in @F1.



⏩ https://t.co/XpmA5QEjBr pic.twitter.com/GIwOR6bW9g — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 26, 2021

Formula 1 announced plans to be net-zero carbon producers by 2030. Apart from this, the series is also looking to introduce the concept of active aero on their cars. Formula 1 wants to start implementing this technology by 2025 to reduce the overall usage of fuel in cars. Active aero will help cars retain their power and performance while using less fuel.

Formula 1 is trying to bring about a greener future for the sport. The series has not been environmentally friendly in the past. The logistics of carrying out a race calendar puts unbelievable strain on the environment. However, with ideas of a natural energy source and less fuel consumption, Formula 1 is slowly, but surely moving towards a better future.