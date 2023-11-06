FIA issues statement on 2023 F1 Brazilian GP following spectator track invasion

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP was brilliant, with loads of on-track battles and a thrilling finish, but it was not all sunshine and roses between spectators and security. After discord between the fans and track security, the FIA has now released a statement, pointing out that the security measures at the Sao Paulo track were "not sufficient."

This was mainly because there were reports of how fans were crossing the tall fence that separates the spectators from the track itself. When the security guards tried to stop them, the fans resisted and even hit one of them. A clip was released from a Brazilian media house, Metropoles, showing the entire chaos.

The FIA was made aware of this, and they instantly released a statement for Sao Paulo's F1 organization which said:

“A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and access the run-off area at Turn 1 while the race was finishing and cars were still on track. The security measures and/or security officers and/or equipment that were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced and/or were not sufficient, resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers.”

The governing body clearly stated that the organizers needed to come up with a 'remediation plan' in order to not let this happen again. Furthermore, this incident will also be taken to the World Motor Sport Council for further investigation to decide whether the Brazilian GP hosts need to take some additional steps or even get a penalty apart from showing a remediation plan.

Fernando Alonso on his sensational battle with Sergio Perez at the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

One of the major highlights of the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP was how Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez raced hard but fairly for the last podium place. Perez kept the pressure on Alonso for almost half of the race.

In the penultimate lap, the Red Bull driver overtook the Spaniard. However, in the final lap, Fernando Alonso was able to switch back places with Checo and secure third place only by five hundredths of a second.

As per F1.com, Fernando Alonso said:

“For the last 30 laps, it felt like I had pressure from Sergio [Pérez]. But when he passed me two laps from the end, I thought the chance of a podium finish was no longer possible. Then he braked a bit late into Turn 1 on the final lap, and I said to myself I would go for it into Turn 4. This is a phenomenal result for the whole team."

