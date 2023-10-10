FIA issues statement in response to the extreme driving conditions during the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

The FIA has issued a statement following the 2023 F1 Qatar GP regarding the extreme weather conditions.

It was so hot and humid during the race around the Lusail Circuit that several drivers were completely exhausted and even on the verge of passing out while the race was still going. Since the situation was becoming life-threatening, the FIA has stepped in and discussed what can be improved for the future.

In a recent statement, the governing body acknowledged the situation and clearly stated that, despite F1 drivers being excellent athletes, their safety should not be put on the line.

"The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers. While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardize their health or safety," the statement read.

Despite the Qatar GP being scheduled at a later date in 2024 when the temperatures around Lusail will be lower, the FIA will continue to focus on factors that are in its hands. This is to make sure that such an extreme situation never arises.

"The FIA has begun an analysis of the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions. It should be noted that while next year’s edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario," the statement added.

The FIA will have a discussion in the upcoming medical commission meeting about better airflow in the cockpit and also look at other races to reconfigure the calendar according to the weather conditions.

"A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others," the statement continued.

Esteban Ocon threw up while racing in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

Since the Qatar GP was so intense on the drivers, there were several incidents that the F1 community got to know about after the race ended.

One such incident involved Esteban Ocon, who threw up early in the race simply because of how unwell he was feeling. The Alpine driver stated how he threw up for two laps but kept his head down and somehow completed the entire race.

"I was throwing up by lap 15, 16, for two laps, I think. I was doing that and thinking, "S***, it's going to be a long one'. Get it under control just mentally, and just focus on what I've got to try and do," he told Sky Sports F1.

Ocon ended up in P7, managing six points in Lusail. The Frenchman is currently 12th in the drivers' championship table, only two points behind his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.