FIA issues update on the proposed revamp of the F1 points system

The FIA recently declared that the new proposed points system for F1 would be finalized later this year.

As of now, F1 rewards championship points to drivers who finish in the top 10 positions in a race. This points system was proposed back in 2010, before which only the top eight drivers would receive points. However, the sport decided it was time to bring yet another change to the system.

During and after the 2024 F1 Chinese GP, it was confirmed that all 10 teams, FOM, and the FIA would discuss a new points system in the upcoming commission meeting on April 25. Reports claimed that the new system extended the points to P12, which would give more drivers a chance to fight for the points.

After the commission meeting, the FIA released an official statement declaring that the proposed change in the championship points would be further discussed in the next commission meeting in July since the seniors of the sport needed to analyze the new system more.

"Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of Championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the Sporting Regulations. It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July," the statement read.

Apart from the championship points, the 2025 pre-season testing location, the dates and the addition of rear-facing cameras were also discussed in April's commission meeting.

F1 commentator believes all 20 positions should be rewarded with championship points

Renowned F1 commentator David Croft opined that the sport should give championship points down to all 20 positions.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 podcast a few days ago, Croft mentioned that the new points system would be proposed in the commission meeting in April. Later, he gave his view that all 20 positions should be rewarded with some points, provided a driver finishes the race.

"By the time people watch this podcast, the F1 commission might well have voted on points down to 12th place. And from what I understand, that is likely to happen from next year," Croft said.

"Look, I don't think it goes far enough. I'd like to see points down to 20th if you finish," he added.

Ever since the sport started, back in 1950, the number of positions to receive championship points has gradually increased. If the FIA agrees with the new proposed points system, the positions to receive points would increase from P10 to P12.