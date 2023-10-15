FIA launches a review of Lewis Hamilton's track-crossing incident at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

FIA has launched a review into Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton crossing the track after his incident in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP last weekend.

The seven-time world champion had an opening-lap collision on turn one with his Mercedes teammate George Russell, which saw him crash out of the race and his car stranded into the gravel.

However, Lewis Hamilton did not wait for the medical vehicle to arrive and crossed a live track in order to get back to the garage.

As per Motorsport.com, he was handed his first reprimand of the season and fined 50,000 Euros, of which 25,000 Euros was suspended for the remainder of the season pending no further breach of a similar nature.

But FIA have reopen the investigation one week later, a spokeperson saying:

"The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix. The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent stewards hearing in to the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach.

“However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers."

FIA's decision to review the incident once again has come to the limelight after British karter Joe Turney had recently been pitched off the track after battling for the lead, and had pushed his kart back on the track in an attempt to get going again. He was struck by another competitor and sustained leg injuries.

FIA said that Lewis Hamilton was apologetic about the incident

The sport's governing body said in their statement last weekend that Lewis Hamilton was apologetic about his action to cross a live track and admitted his mistake.

They also pointed out that the Mercedes driver accepted that the situation was dangerous for everyone around. They said:

“During the hearing the driver of Car 44 was very apologetic and realized that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching."

"The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.”

It will be fascinating to see if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton react to the news of reviewing the incident once again and mention if they are accepting of the situation despite an unsatisfactory reasing behind it.