FIA further loses two key personnel that were responsible in negotiating the F1's Concorde agreement

FIA governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floyd, who were responsible for negotiating F1's Concorde agreement, have left the governing body ahead of the 2024 season.

The sport's governing body has been facing a mass exodus in recent months as several employees have left the organization to go back to working in F1 or doing something entirely different from the racing series.

Ketterer represented the FIA in matters of disciplinary cases has left to join the International Olympic Committee. FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem claimed that he would miss Ketterer in the organization and told Autosport:

“I will miss Pierre personally and professionally. I have known him for 14 years – long before I became FIA president. I have always found him to be meticulous in his commitment to serving the Federation and our members. He was a prominent, well-respected figure in our organization. I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution and unwavering professionalism.

However, Ben Sulayem proclaimed that the organization was in good hands, adding:

"I am confident that with the team Pierre has put in place, the FIA’s governance and regulatory affairs are in good hands. He has decided to take his career in a new direction after years of loyal service, and I wish him well in his new role.”

Former F1 driver on the conflict between the sport and FIA over Andretti

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle stated that the sport's denial of Andretti's entry on the grid will be a point of contention between them and FIA.

Speaking with Sky, Brundle questioned that the incident caused the argument about who has the power between the sport and FIA, saying:

“This does put the FIA, the regulator, head to head with F1 management and Liberty Media - the financial rights holders because the FIA said yes, F1 have said no to what they often refer to in that document that has just come out as an 11th team rather than Andretti.

“This is a bigger picture of a head-to-head now between F1 and the FIA as to who is really running this show. I think the commercial rights holders have a big sway in that."

Despite FIA's approval for Andretti to join the 11th team on the grid in late 2023, the sport rejected the application but did leave the door open for the American giants to apply again in 2028.