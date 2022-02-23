FIA to have an open mind on how bendy 2022 F1 cars could be

The FIA will reportedly keep an open mind with regard to flexi-wings in the first few rounds of the 2022 F1 season. This comes after concerns within the grid that existing conformity tests might not be suitable for the new generation of cars.

Last season’s flexi-wing controversy saw Mercedes and Red Bull accuse each other of gaining an advantage by getting their front and rear wings to ‘bend’ under load. The FIA subsequently introduced new stringent tests that made it harder for teams to use flexi-wings.

Following the regulations reset this year, the new cars are vastly different in aerodynamic philosophy compared to the previous generation. This means that previously introduced stringent flexi-wing tests might not yield the desired effect.

Hence, the FIA has given teams some breathing room within the technical regulations to modify the tests as and when necessary. The arrangement will exist during the first few rounds of the upcoming season, until the governing body can establish a baseline. In the latest revision to F1’s technical regulations, Article 3.15 states:

“For the first three Competitions of the 2022 Championship, the FIA reserves the right to either increase the permitted deflection or reduce the applied load of any test defined in Article 3.15, solely to address any concerns over the introduction of new measurement procedures. Any such variations will not exceed 20% of the regulated values and will be communicated to all teams.”

F1 set to have great commercial success in the coming decade, predicts McLaren boss

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has predicted “great commercial success” for F1 throughout this decade. He feels that a plethora of recent changes initiated by new owners Liberty Media has put the sport in the strongest position it has ever been in its history.

Speaking in an interview with Autosport ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona, Brown said:

“Formula 1 is in a very strong place commercially. [It has] more grands prix than ever with continued demand on TV, digital, and with Netflix, the overall exposure for the sport is very strong. [It’s] great to see others in the sport raking in first-class global organisations. I think we're in a very healthy state, and with the on-track competition being what it is and the financial budget cap in place, the racing should get closer. I think we’re in store for a real successful decade in Formula 1.”

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano The F1 viewership numbers for 2021 are wild.



The total TV audience was 1.55 billion & they averaged over 70 million viewers per Grand Prix.



But nearly 450 million people watched at least one race.



That's the size of the United States, Canada, Spain, and Australia...combined. The F1 viewership numbers for 2021 are wild.The total TV audience was 1.55 billion & they averaged over 70 million viewers per Grand Prix.But nearly 450 million people watched at least one race.That's the size of the United States, Canada, Spain, and Australia...combined. https://t.co/fSMCWBFOHX

Following their takeover of the sport in 2017, Liberty Media has sought to revitalize F1’s global image and bring in newer and younger audiences. Within the last few years, the sport has reached new levels of popularity and continues to bring in more fans and commercial partners.

Meanwhile, new technical regulations, along with measures such as a budget cap and equitable revenue sharing, have also made the sport more attractive to teams, with more opportunities for success, both on track and on the commercial side.

Edited by Anurag C