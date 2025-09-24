FIA President highlights additional "burden factor" in F1 having more Sprint races

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has given his take on the prospect of F1 having more Sprint races (short 30-minute/100 km races) in the coming years. In line with this, he has brought to light the 'additional burden' the Sprint race weekends create on the officials.

Ad

FIA, being the governing body, has several responsibilities during full-fledged Grand Prix weekends. From overseeing and regulating the sport via technical, sporting, and safety regulations to enforcing rules and ensuring fair competition, all is done under its umbrella.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as the President of the FIA, understands the effort his team has to put in during the race weekends, and thus, does not see the idea of staging more Sprint races (currently six in a season) in bright light. Via a recent interaction with ViaPlay, he added:

Ad

Trending

"Commercially, I understand his position. Stefano is a good friend, we speak five times a week, but I also always consider the additional burden on our staff. They already travel a lot, and it’s very tiring to get more races. You also have to ask yourself if it’s good for the teams."

Ad

"There are multiple interests at stake. If you only focus on the sporting side, you run into commercial problems and vice versa. Both must be balanced."

The pinnacle of motorsport has been staging Sprint races since 2021. For the first two years, the race calendar consisted of three events, but from 2023 onwards, it has been expanded to six.

F1 to stage six Sprint races again in 2026 amid growing 'popularity'

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

While the idea of having more Sprint races in the coming years of F1 has not sat well with the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the sport recently (September 16) announced where the Sprint races will take place in 2026.

Ad

In line with this, it has been made known that Shanghai (13-15 March), Miami (1-3 May), Montreal (22-24 May), Silverstone (3-5 July), Zandvoort (21-23 Aug), and Singapore (9-11 October) will be run under the Sprint format.

On the occasion of the announcement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added:

"The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021. With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership." Via F1.

Ad

With the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, not being very open to the idea of more Sprint races, it will be fascinating to see whether the number will grow from the current six in the coming years or not.

In 2024, TV viewership for Sprint race weekends was on average 10% greater than the non-Sprint race weekends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More