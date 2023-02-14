FIA president hints at spectacular F1 return to India after FE success

F1 might be about to make a spectacular return to India if we are to believe the FIA president. The country hosted its first F1 race in 2011 at the Buddh International circuit.

After a three-year run, a lack of appetite amongst the fans, the lack of penetration of the sport, and the taxation policies meant that the sport abandoned the plans of returning to the country.

There is, however, a return to motorsports in India this season. It all started with the Formula-E race in Hyderabad in February, which was an overall success for the organizers. Later this year, international upper-echelon racing will make a return to the Buddh International Circuit in September when MotoGP comes to India.

According to FIA president Mohammad Ben Sulayem, the Formula-E event was just scratching the surface and there's more that can be done in India, including a return of F1. He said.

“In my manifesto (ahead of his election in December 2021) I had mentioned how important India is. Not because I am here, not because I am the president, India and China both have the manufacturers, both have the numbers. We have not scratched the surface yet. I mean it when I say this. We are talking about 2.8 billion people in these two countries and we have less than 8000 competitive licenses."

He added:

“We need to grow but how do we grow? There is no one size that fits all. India is different so we have to listen to people here. We have to empower ASN (Indian governing body FMSCI) to make sure that we are doing the right thing.”

The key to F1's return will depend on the MotoGP event's success this year

For F1 to return to India, the trigger point could prove to be the MotoGP event in September this year. MotoGP is to bike racing, what Formula 1 is to four-wheel racing. It is the pinnacle of bike racing in the world. Lately, though, MotoGP has struggled when it comes to attracting fans. Attendance has been dwindling at even some of the biggest venues like Silverstone.

A move to India on a track that is FIA homologated as well is a sign of international motorsports targeting the unexplored market. A 1.4 billion population is an attractive number for any sporting competition. Having said that, for F1 to return to India, the MotoGP event in September has to be a success.

