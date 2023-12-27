FIA president makes news again with his remark about Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive

F1's docuseries by Netflix, Drive to Survive, has been one of the main bag pipers that has attracted loads of new fans to the sport in recent history. However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem feels that it should not be the only means by which new fans flock to F1.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem pointed out how the top single-seater racing series has existed for several years and that it has survived many ups and downs. He claims that it needs to move forward and adapt.

“I think we cannot rely on our current success," he said. "We must always think about the future. Formula 1 has existed for 74 years and during this time it has gone through many phases and crises, but it has always survived and today seems stronger than ever. And for it to continue like this, Formula 1 has to adapt.”

Furthermore, the FIA president stressed that F1 cannot rely on Netflix alone to attract new fans. He also mentioned that the new generation wants to learn about motorsports in general.

“We can’t just rely on Netflix to attract people," he said. "The new generation wants to learn about motorsport. You can’t do things like before.”

Max Verstappen gave Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive another chance in 2023

Apart from the FIA president, one of the drivers who has spoken against the Netflix series the most is Max Verstappen. However, for their fifth season earlier this year, the Red Bull star agreed to feature on it and give a long interview. Though Verstappen was still skeptical about how Netflix's crew would use his content, he hopes that he will be happy with the final product.

Speaking at Red Bull Racing’s 2023 car launch event in New York City, he said:

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them. I of course hope they understood my message. I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interview. I hope they are going to use it well. I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it.”

Season 5 of Netflix's F1 series, Drive to Survive, was released on February 24, 2023.