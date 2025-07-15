FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reacts to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's endorsement

The FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, shared his reaction to Toto Wolff's latest endorsement. In a recent interview during the Austrian GP, Wolff hailed Ben Sulayem as the FIA head, something the latter appreciated on his official social media.
Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, hailed Ben Sulayem's strong hold in the institution and termed it as advantageous. Speaking about him, the Austrian boss said:
"You can’t deny that he’s ruling with an iron fist. He doesn’t let anyone tell him what to do. That can have its advantages.”
Reacting to this, Ben Sulayem took to his official Instagram account and shared his reaction:
"Always great to collaborate with Toto as we secure a sustainable sport for all."
Following this, Wolff shared his support for Ben Sulayem on the latter's stance on the swearing ban.
“I think his stance on swearing is right,” Wolff said, referring to Ben Sulayem. “Many of the drivers who scream on the radio don’t speak English as their first language. If a French or Italian driver says ‘go and fuck yourself’ on the radio and thinks it’s normal, it’s probably because he’s heard it that way since his karting days. But if you translate it literally into his native language, it can actually shock him."
Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been pushing to ban swearing during races for the last couple of years. Apart from larger fines, Ben Sulayem and the FIA have also endorsed suspensions of drivers who swear repeatedly.
Ben Sulayem took the responsibility to be the President of the FIA in 2021, succeeding Jean Todt. As his tenure expires at the end of this season, he will have to fight in an election in November this year to continue holding the office.
Toto Wolff is in a dilemma with drivers at Mercedes
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is at a critical juncture where he has to pick one of the two finest F1 drivers of this generation. Firstly, George Russell, the driver who has been the backbone of his team after Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, and the current stalwart of the team.
Russell has been the pioneer, as he has helped put Mercedes in P3 in the Constructors' Championship, and has been the guide to his rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli. Despite being consistent, the British driver has yet to receive a contract extension from Toto Wolff's team amid the Max Verstappen link.
Next is Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who has been heavily linked to a move away from the Austrian team. As new regulation approaches, the Silver Arrows are regarded as a strong contender with new engines.
Amid this, Red Bull's underperformance and the departure of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Christian Horner could also be reasons for Verstappen's departure. It will be interesting to see the path Verstappen ultimately takes.