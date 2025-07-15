FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reacts to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's endorsement

The FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, shared his reaction to Toto Wolff's latest endorsement. In a recent interview during the Austrian GP, Wolff hailed Ben Sulayem as the FIA head, something the latter appreciated on his official social media.

Ad

Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, hailed Ben Sulayem's strong hold in the institution and termed it as advantageous. Speaking about him, the Austrian boss said:

"You can’t deny that he’s ruling with an iron fist. He doesn’t let anyone tell him what to do. That can have its advantages.”

Reacting to this, Ben Sulayem took to his official Instagram account and shared his reaction:

Ad

Trending

"Always great to collaborate with Toto as we secure a sustainable sport for all."

Credit: Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Instagram.

Following this, Wolff shared his support for Ben Sulayem on the latter's stance on the swearing ban.

Ad

“I think his stance on swearing is right,” Wolff said, referring to Ben Sulayem. “Many of the drivers who scream on the radio don’t speak English as their first language. If a French or Italian driver says ‘go and fuck yourself’ on the radio and thinks it’s normal, it’s probably because he’s heard it that way since his karting days. But if you translate it literally into his native language, it can actually shock him."

Ad

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been pushing to ban swearing during races for the last couple of years. Apart from larger fines, Ben Sulayem and the FIA have also endorsed suspensions of drivers who swear repeatedly.

Ben Sulayem took the responsibility to be the President of the FIA in 2021, succeeding Jean Todt. As his tenure expires at the end of this season, he will have to fight in an election in November this year to continue holding the office.

Ad

Toto Wolff is in a dilemma with drivers at Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is at a critical juncture where he has to pick one of the two finest F1 drivers of this generation. Firstly, George Russell, the driver who has been the backbone of his team after Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, and the current stalwart of the team.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

Russell has been the pioneer, as he has helped put Mercedes in P3 in the Constructors' Championship, and has been the guide to his rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli. Despite being consistent, the British driver has yet to receive a contract extension from Toto Wolff's team amid the Max Verstappen link.

Ad

Next is Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who has been heavily linked to a move away from the Austrian team. As new regulation approaches, the Silver Arrows are regarded as a strong contender with new engines.

Amid this, Red Bull's underperformance and the departure of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Christian Horner could also be reasons for Verstappen's departure. It will be interesting to see the path Verstappen ultimately takes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More