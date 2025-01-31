FIA set to bring F1 flexi wing clampdown during the 2025 F1 season: Reports

With the 2025 F1 season inching closer, FIA is reportedly planning to curb the flexible front wing rules by reducing the amount of flex allowed. This comes after McLaren and Mercedes were accused of exploiting the loophole with flexi wing testing last season.

McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull were involved in an intense battle in the 2024 season after the grid became competitive in the second half of the season. The Milton Keynes-based squad accused its rivals of using an illegal front wing, which allegedly flexed more than the limit set by the FIA.

However, the sport's governing body didn't take any action as both teams passed the stationary test, though Red Bull was firm that both rivals had been exploiting the loopholes as their flex was allegedly wider when the car was running in motion.

To settle the debate once and for all, FIA is reportedly planning to curb the regulations related to flexible front wings. According to The Race, technical directive 18, which regulates the front wing flexibility measurements, will likely be modified.

The report further mentioned that the flex allowed between two wings could likely be reduced from 15 mm to 10 mm. The measurements for fish plates will also likely be altered to ensure the flexibility of wings is reduced significantly.

However, since the discussions over the modification have been held over the winter, FIA is reportedly running out of time to enforce the new rules at the beginning of the 2025 F1 season.

While the initial introduction of the amendment was supposed to happen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, The Race reports that the plan has been shifted to the Spanish Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1, 2025. This time will allow all 10 teams to modify their flexible wings according to the new laws and then appear for testing.

FIA faces flak from F1 drivers union president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem at F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi (Image Source: Getty)

In the latest development, FIA announced stricter punishments for F1 drivers by alerting its Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code.

According to the new laws, drivers can now face penalties and suspensions for swearing on record and releasing any statement or opinion that can damage the image of the governing body.

However, Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz has revealed that FIA had no consultation with GPDA before announcing the decision.

"No, there was no consultation. We are not involved. I'm not sure if the FIA has involved their own FIA drivers' commission. That's something I don't know about," Wurz said (via Racingnews 365).

In the 2024 F1 season, Max Verstappen became the first driver to be penalized for swearing on team radio. He was punished with community service, which he fulfilled in Rwanda ahead of the FIA's prize ceremony gala.

