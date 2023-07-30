FIA steward Derek Warwick faced the ire of Lewis Hamilton fans who put out offensive tweets online after the Mercedes driver was handed a 5-second penalty in the 2023 Belgian GP Sprint.

While racing for P4 in the damp conditions at the Spa-Francorchamps track on Saturday, the seven-time world champion and Sergio Perez greeted the fans with one of the best battles of the race as they went side to side through the middle sector of the track.

In his eagerness to get ahead of the Red Bull driver, Lewis Hamilton collided with the side of the RB19, causing damage to the side pods of Perez's car. Although the collision could have been perceived as a racing incident, the stewards decided to hand a 5-second time penalty to Hamilton which dropped him to P8 after the end of the Sprint race.

Derek Warwick, one of the FIA stewards for the Sprint, claimed that he faced online abuse from the Briton's fans for the penalty decision. Some Hamilton fans responded to an older tweet from Warwick where he clarified that he never called Max Verstappen the "next great white hope". He had said:

"I’ve seen many tweets recently quoting that I said. “Max Verstappen is the next great white hope” I might have said he’s the next great thing, but whether he is white, black, green, or yellow makes no difference to me. Just greatness."

Some of the Hamilton fans replied to the tweet after the Belgian GP Sprint race, saying:

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on the 5-second penalty

Lewis Hamilton stated that he believed that the 5-second penalty that he was given was slightly unfair as it was a racing incident between him and Sergio Perez.

Speaking with Sky Sports, he said:

"He was pretty slow and went wide and slow through 14. I got a great exit, I was more than half a car alongside him and we just ended up coming together. It was a bit of a racing incident really. Naturally, it wasn't intentional but they (the stewards) saw it differently. It was very tricky conditions out there, so we were all trying our best. Anyways it doesn't make a huge difference, fourth or seventh in the Sprint you don't get a lot of points."

It will be interesting to see how Lewis Hamilton bounces back for the main race on Sunday where he is starting behind Sergio Perez once again.