“FIA will side with Horner unfortunately”; “Kick RB out of sport”: F1 fans react to yet another breakout in Christian Horner saga

Christian Horner continues to remain under the scrutiny of F1 fans, as the latest news suggests the complainant has registered a grievance with the FIA after Red Bull's parent company had previously dismissed the case. This development follows two whistleblower complaints which were made to the sports governing body in the past month.

The BBC report indicates that the first complaint was registered on the FIA ethics and compliance hotline on February 2, before Red Bull confirmed the ongoing investigation. The second complaint was made on March 6, referencing the first complaint with a warning that the whistleblower would inform the media.

Red Bull GmbH had dismissed any accusations against the F1 team principal, based on the results of an external investigation. However, the complainant has now raised the issue with the FIA with the governing body yet to make any comments.

F1 fans were left in the dark with the lack of transparency in Red Bull's investigation. Many have expressed their frustrations with how the case has been handled and FIA's lack of involvement in the matter.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"FIA will side with Horner unfortunately."

A few other tweets read:

One account suggested kicking Red Bull out of F1 and wrote:

"Kick RB out of the sport."

Christian Horner's accuser feels "let down" by Red Bull

The female Red Bull Racing employee, who has now been suspended from the team, has expressed her feelings about Christian Horner's investigation, via her friend.

According to MailOnline, the female complainant felt let down by the company after the case was dismissed. She was also disappointed with the lack of support from the organization and the treatment she received.

"She is so disappointed with how it’s all gone, especially as she did everything by the book," the friend said. "She raised her concerns in private and did everything right, but she feels very let down by the company. They have suspended her when she followed the proper process diligently and correctly."

Her friend added:

"But for all that she was suspended from the job she loves and from a sport that she is highly regarded in. The lack of support is noted and she’s just so disappointed with the treatment from her employer."

The saga surrounding Christian Horner and Red Bull is expected to continue in the coming weeks following the recent developments.