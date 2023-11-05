"FIABull will be working overtime to make sure that doesn’t happen": F1 fans react after Haas appeal for change of results of the US GP

Ahead of the Brazil GP, the Haas F1 team has formally requested the FIA to review the results of the United States GP, which took place two weeks ago. The team is making the appeal as the stewards failed to monitor track limit infringements at certain corners.

Haas has lodged a right to review as multiple drivers cut the Turn 6 right-hand corner at COTA, which was a blind spot for the cameras, leaving no evidence for the stewards to enforce penalties. The on-board camera showed drivers taking advantage of the gray area.

The Stewards were aware of the potential infringements but couldn't penalize the drivers due to the lack of evidence. However, the right of review in the International Sporting Code allows teams to seek review within 14 days of the event. Haas has lodged the protest on the 13th day, which will be taken into consideration.

Haas has to provide "new and significant" evidence to overturn the results, which will allow 11th-placed Nico Hulkenberg to earn a points-paying finish in the US GP. The team led by Gunther Steiner hasn't revealed the basis of the new evidence, but Sergio Perez was one of the repeat offenders at the Turn 6 corner.

The late protest by the American team has left F1 fans wondering what will be the response of the FIA. One user on X wrote:

"FIABull will be working overtime to make sure that doesn’t happen.."

Expand Tweet

The appeal inspired mixed reactions from fans, with many left wondering what would be the new results of the US GP.

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the appeal is successful, there could be major implications for the results of the US GP. This could massively benefit Haas, which is currently last and could gain a few spots in the standings.

Nico Hulkenberg touted to move to top team after Haas struggles continue

Despite introducing a litany of upgrades, Haas' VF-23 continues to be plagued by high tire degradation. Nico Hulkenberg valiantly fought for points in the Mexican GP but had to settle for 13th place in the final laps.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock heaped praises on the German driver while adding that such performances will have put him in conversations for a ride at a top team.

"Nico Hulkenberg drove a great 200th race," Glock wrote in his Sky Germany column. "He fought like a lion and tried everything to get this last point. Unfortunately, the package is not available..."

"Of course, such performances always bring him into the conversation with top teams. If Hulkenberg were to drive in a top team, he is also someone who can fight for the podium and for victories," he added.

Hulkenberg has scored nine of the 12 points scored by the team and has consistently outpaced his teammate Kevin Magnussen. The 36-year-old will look for a better ride beyond 2024 if the Gunther Steiner-led team fails to improve the car.