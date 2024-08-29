"Finally an Italian is returning to F1”: Former Ferrari boss on Kimi Antonelli's debut in Monza

Former Ferrari boss and current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was delighted to see young Italian driver Kimi Antonelli debut in F1 at Monza. The F2 driver will participate in the Italian GP's FP1 with Mercedes. Since Lewis Hamilton decided to leave and join Ferrari for 2025 earlier this year, the Silver Arrows has been forced to look for his replacement.

Many names like Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Antonelli popped up in rumors and reports as potential replacements for the seven-time world champion. While Mercedes has not yet announced anything, many reports are now saying that it could bring in its junior driver alongside George Russell.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Domenicali explained how many Italians, including himself, are proud to see one of their own racing in F1 once again. He praised the F2 driver and labeled him a champion, urging people not to put a lot of pressure on Antonelli's shoulders.

“As Italians we are proud but it is news appreciated by everyone: Kimi Antonelli is a point of reference for a great team like Mercedes, it means that he is a champion, he has a great talent, as well as being a very good boy with a beautiful family. Let's not put too much pressure on his shoulders, but finally an Italian returns to F1."

Mercedes announced that Antonelli will replace Russell at FP1 in the Italian GP in Monza next week after the Dutch GP. The youngster will also take part in his usual F2 Italian GP race weekend.

Kimi Antonelli's thoughts after getting his debut practice session in F1

Before Kimi Antonelli, the last Italian driver who raced in F1 was Antonio Giovinazzi. He raced for Alfa Romeo (currently Kick Sauber) and used to score a handful of points. He currently races for Ferrari AF Corse in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and won 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023.

After getting the opportunity to drive in the Italian GP's FP1, Antonelli shared his thoughts on making his debut in F1 in an official Mercedes press release and said:

"Taking part in my first FP1 is going to be really special. I'm really excited to drive the W15 and share the track with so many amazing drivers. I can't wait for it! Making my F1 session debut in front of my home crowd too is incredible. I'm looking forward to learning a lot but also helping contribute to the team's weekend."

Antonelli is currently seventh in the F2 Championship with 87 points.

